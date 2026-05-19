Business News | Tamil Nadu CM Meets Japanese Firm Minebea Mitsumi over Rs 1,980 Cr Semiconductor Project

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday held a meeting with Minebea Mitsumi Chairman Katsuhiko Yoshida and senior executives of the Japanese firm at the State Secretariat, as part of efforts to strengthen investment cooperation in the state.

According to a post by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Tamil Nadu on X, the meeting took place on May 19 and included discussions with Japanese and Indian executives linked to the company's planned semiconductor and precision components facility in Tiruvallur, which involves a proposed investment of Rs 1,980 crore.

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The post also noted participation of senior company officials, including Shoji Shishido, Executive Director and Chairman of NMB-Minebea India Private Limited, along with Daesuke Matsuda, Head of India Business Development Office, Deputy Head Mokka Kyohara, and Sam George.

The CMO said the interaction formed part of ongoing engagement with the company following the earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for the project, and highlighted continued coordination on investment plans in the state.

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The meeting is being seen as part of the state government's push to attract high-value manufacturing and semiconductor investments and strengthen industrial cooperation with Japanese firms. (ANI)

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