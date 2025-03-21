BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu Thiru. Shankar Jiwal, IPS, released the Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets at his official chamber at the Police Headquarters, Chennai, on March 21. The comprehensive handbook, jointly authored by Giottus, one of India's leading crypto exchanges, and Hash Legal, a leading law firm in the emerging tech space, serves as a vital resource for law-enforcement officers handling crypto-related cases.

Speaking at the launch, DGP Shankar Jiwal emphasised the importance of the handbook in equipping investigators with the necessary expertise to handle crypto cases effectively. "Handbooks like these will go a long way in filling the knowledge gap of investigators dealing with crypto cases. It is a great effort, and I hope the police force will make full use of the expertise of organizations like Giottus," he said.

Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj said the idea for the handbook originated from years of interactions with law enforcement officials. "We found that many officers were hesitant to handle crypto cases and they often grappled with fundamental questions like 'Is crypto legal in India?' or 'Can crypto-related crimes be solved?' This is what led us to put together a structured guide that demystifies investigations in this space," he said.

The Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets is designed to provide law enforcement agencies with practical tools for tracking and solving crypto-related crimes. It includes: step-by-step procedures for conducting crypto investigations; insights into common crypto crimes such as money laundering, Ponzi schemes, and cyber fraud; legal frameworks relevant to virtual digital assets under Indian laws; techniques for tracing transactions across exchanges and wallets; and the much-needed guidance on cross-border investigations for cases involving international actors.

Vikram said the handbook could be used as a ready-reckoner and it will guide law-enforcers when they are faced with doubts regarding crypto cases. He said the handbook is neatly organised and an investigator could easily find the information required.

"We at Hash Legal are proud to collaborate with Giottus on this Handbook, we hope that this will bring much-needed awareness about crypto crimes and serve as a practical resource for law enforcement agencies. We have taken great care to cover all legal provisions and elaborate on various scenarios, so that Agencies can understand the nature of crypto offenses and are equipped with the tools necessary to investigate them. It is also vital that victims of crypto crimes be met with the same empathy and compassion as victims of any other offense. We hope the outcome of this Handbook will be to ensure a balanced approach that both upholds the law and supports those who have been wronged," said Athif Ahmed, Partner at Hash Legal.

As an FIU-registered and compliant crypto exchange, Giottus has long advocated for awareness and education in the law-enforcement community. By simplifying complex blockchain concepts and investigation methodologies, the handbook aims to bridge the knowledge gap and empower police officers to confidently tackle crypto-related crimes.

Giottus aims to distribute the handbook among law enforcement agencies across India and follow it up with training sessions to further enhance officers' capabilities in tracking, tracing, and prosecuting virtual digital asset-related offenses.

