New Delhi [India], June 5: Ahmedabad based Taylormade Renewables Ltd (BSE: 541228), a leading Indian clean technology company, has announced inauguration of its first Build-Own-Operate (BOO) industrial wastewater treatment plant in Tarapur, Maharashtra scheduled on June 19, 2025. This milestone reflects a deliberate move away from Taylormade Renewables Ltd's(TRL) one-time EPC contracts toward a long-term, annuity-based growth model--anchored in asset ownership, recurring revenue, and scalable impact.

Strategically located in one of Maharashtra's largest chemical clusters, the Tarapur facility is engineered to manage complex industrial effluents using TRL's patented TRL RAIN™ technology--a zero-chemical, self-cleaning system designed for high-efficiency Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). The plant enables high water recovery, minimal sludge generation, and environmental compliance across industries including chemicals, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

FY25 revenue surged 51.65% YoY to Rs. 71.19 crore; net profit reached Rs. 12.30 croreTransition to Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model positions TRL as an infrastructure-backed clean-tech leader.Tarapur BOO plant to be inaugurated on June 19, 2025; plant is fully operational following receipt of Consent to Operate (CTO).Facility powered by TRL's patented TRL RAIN™ system for Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) in high-effluent industries.Brownfield expansion underway at Tarapur; new BOO projects fast-tracked in Dahej and Sayakha, Gujarat.

With this development, TRL demonstrates its capability not only as a technology provider but also as a long-term infrastructure operator--delivering stable cash flows, scalable impact, and regulatory reliability. Encouraged by early performance, the company has initiated a brownfield expansion at the Tarapur site and is accelerating similar BOO projects in Dahej and Sayakha, Gujarat, slated to become operational in FY26.

Dharmendra Sharad Gor, Chairman and Managing Director of Taylormade Renewables Ltd, said, "At Taylormade Renewables, we are building BOO plants throughout Gujarat in the first phase--we are building a future-ready platform for industrial sustainability. Our transition to the Build-Own-Operate model, backed by patented technologies and proven execution, positions us not just as a solutions provider but as a long-term infrastructure partner. We are focused on delivering outcomes that are technologically superior, financially sustainable, and environmentally responsible. With a growing portfolio of BOO projects and deep-rooted innovation capabilities, TRL is structurally positioned for scale--with consistency, credibility, and purpose at every step."

TRL commands over 70% of India's solar thermal market, supplying proprietary parabolic solar systems for industrial cooking and heating applications. Its collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) remains a national benchmark in public-private clean energy integration, fuelling the Net-Zero Mission.

The TRL RAIN™ system is part of a growing patent portfolio that includes three granted and six pending patents. This flagship ZLD technology is supported by TRL RAIN ULTRA™, a high-efficiency solvent recovery solution that achieves 99.98% ethanol recovery in a closed-loop, low-energy format, particularly suited for ethanol, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.

In another landmark innovation, TRL has secured a patent for its sugar juice concentration technology that achieves over 55 brix concentration at low temperatures without chemicals--delivering full ROI in less than a year while significantly reducing energy use and effluent output.

FY25 was a milestone year for TRL, as the company reported its first consolidated financial results, including the performance of its subsidiary, Taylormade Enviro Private Limited (TEPL). Total revenue for FY25 was reported at Rs. 71.19 crore, registering a 51.65% Y-o-Y increase. EBITDA stood at Rs. 18.16 crore and net profit rose to Rs. 12.30 crore. The company is also executing a Rs231.50 crore infrastructure project in Andhra Pradesh, with billing expected in upcoming quarters.

Looking ahead, TRL is building a nationwide platform of BOO assets, embedding its patented technologies into every facility to ensure high lifecycle value, environmental compliance, and consistent returns. As these assets mature, they are expected to deliver compounding income streams, a strengthened balance sheet, and increased shareholder value.

