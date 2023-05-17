New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Tagbin, the driving force behind India's most unique tech-driven experiences is all set to launch its new product the 'Tagbin Teleportation Bus' at the International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 18 May 2023. This cutting-edge vehicle combines the realms of imagination and innovation to revolutionize the way people perceive and engage with immersive experiences.

The technology used to create the virtual bus experience is called Group VR which offers panoramic views of the content in the moving bus. The real-time movement of the physical bus is synched with the virtual movement thereby creating a natural sync between the visitor experience and the content. Standing at par with the theme of the expo - 'Museums, Sustainability and Well Being', the teleportation bus is an electronic vehicle that showcases Tagbin's conscientious approach in its pursuit of elevating sustainability goals.

The bus, which exhibits immersive content on all four sides including the sunroof, transports visitors beyond the confines of space and time and opens doors to endless possibilities. It offers a wide range of solutions to diverse industries. From tourism to entertainment, real estate, education, rehabilitation, space exploration, product marketing and many more, the bus can be tailored to explore solutions across all realms.

Sharing his thoughts on the idea behind the product, Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO of Tagbin says, "Our vision for the Tagbin Teleportation Bus extends beyond the boundaries of imagination, offering unprecedented experiences that transcend the constraints of time and space. It enables individuals to embark on extraordinary journeys, immersing themselves in experiences that defy limitations, fostering a profound sense of unity and understanding among diverse communities. It becomes a conduit for cultural exchange, allowing people to bridge geographical boundaries, embrace diverse traditions, and cultivate empathy in ways previously unimaginable."

The bus currently has a seating capacity for 18 people with its length being 8.8m X 2.4m. This can be effectively altered according to different prerequisites or the type of content being displayed. On a single charge, it can travel up to 180 km and is embedded with 4k transparent screens powered by high-end GPU and CPU systems harbouring shockproof mechanisms for screens and servers.

Ankit Sinha, the co-founder and CTO of Tagbin, added, "At Tagbin, we understand the importance of pushing boundaries and redefining immersive experiences. The Teleportation Bus is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and creativity. With its state-of-the-art technology, seamless user experience, and endless possibilities, this groundbreaking product is poised to transform the way we perceive and engage with the world around us."

Apart from this, Tagbin is also exhibiting some interesting installations at the three-day event such as the Hall of Fame which will highlight its iconic projects, RFID Installation which will showcase its bespoke technological solutions, and a digital flipbook to showcase its company profile.

