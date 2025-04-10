VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 10: Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma relaunched the Book of the author and Social Entrepreneur Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee's Book on Event Management, a Zero Investment Start-up Business on 8th April 2025 at Raj Bhavan Hyderabad. While relaunching the book, the Governor praised the efforts of the author Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee and the Book that offers insights into Event Management Industry.

Event Management: A Zero Investment Startup Business" is a comprehensive guide that explores the possibilities of starting an event management business with zero investment. The book is a culmination of Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee's 25 years of experience in the event industry.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, a renowned Social worker and an Event Management specialist with over 25 years of experience in the field. He has successfully organized over 4,000 events and has been recognized for his innovative approach to event management. Bhattacharjee's journey is an inspiration to many, as he transitioned from a government job to becoming a successful entrepreneur in the event industry.

"Event Management: A Zero Investment Start-up Business" by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee is a comprehensive guide to starting and succeeding in the event management industry without initial capital. This Amazon bestseller offers practical insights and strategies for aspiring event entrepreneurs.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee asserted that he got the inspiration to write this book after listening to the PM of India Narendra Modi on 15th August 2017 from the rampart of Red Fort, who emphasized that Indian Youth should be Job Creators and not Job Seekers. This Book will have a profound impact on aspiring Eventpreneurs and also the existing Event Managers and prepare them for their Future, says Abhijeeth.

Its possible to move beyond incrementalism to create a broad and enticing new opportunity horizon, and the lack of resources shall not deter their ambitions not their accomplishments, says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, the Eventpreneur, Author and Social worker. He further added that the future belongs not to those who possess a crystal ball but to those willing to take the risk and swim against the tide and achieve the unachievable.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, the ace Social worker and Eventpreneur , who had dedicated his life to give back to the society by way of encouraging entrepreneurs or Start ups to plunge into Event Management Industry and create more job opportunities, at the grass root level and empower the Jobless youth.

