Saharanpur, April 10: A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Saharanpur district's Jaitpur Kala village reportedly after her partner refused to marry her, police said on Thursday. The body of the deceased, identified as Preeti, a resident of Bihari Garh, was found hanging from a tree at a mango orchard in the village on Wednesday evening, they said.

"Preeti went missing from her home on Tuesday. After failing to locate her, the family lodged a missing person's report with the local police," Sagar Jain, superintendent of police (rural), told PTI. Local residents had discovered the girl's body and informed the police. Preliminary probe suggests that the young woman was in a relationship with a man and wanted to marry him. Bareilly: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Files Dowry Case, Brother-in-Law Beats Him in Police Station.

"There are indications that she was upset after her boyfriend refused to marry her, following which she allegedly took her own life using her dupatta," Jain said. However, further investigation is underway to confirm the circumstances of the death. The orchard where the body was found had been leased to two men, both of whom are currently being questioned by the police. The SP added that the family has yet to submit a complaint in this regard. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers: