The upcoming April 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be aired live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The upcoming episode will further build the final match card of the 41st edition of WrestleMania PLE, which will be held on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Look at the Friday Night SmackDown match card for the April 11 episode. WWE Wrestlemania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes Set to Return

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, is all set to face John Cena in the biggest event of WWE, i.e., WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the upcoming PLE, the WWE Undisputed Champion will make his return to Friday Night SmackDown. During the European Tour, Cody Rhodes went head-to-head with John Cena, which ended with Rhodes standing tall against the great wrestler with the title on the March 31 episode of WWE RAW in London. With Rhodes returning on this week's show of the Blue brand, he would likely hype up fans for the PLE.

Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre Face-To-Face

Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre are set to face each other on this week's show after their fiery promos on the April 4 episode. The face-off will likely announce a match between the two WWE superstars for WrestleMania 41 PLE, and this week's segment could be used to hype up the fans. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, April 7: Seth Rollins Stomps CM Punk After He Comes Out to Save Paul Heyman, WrestleMania 41 Matches Set and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match

WWE has also announced a Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match for the April 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The six different tag teams will face each other for the number one contender spot for the WWE Women's Championship. The winner of the Gauntlet Match will battle the current champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, at the 41st edition of WrestleMania PLE.

