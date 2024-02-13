VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 13: Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has achieved the Great Place to Work® Certification conferred by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India for the third time.

Expressing his delight on the recognition, President and Managing Director of Terumo India, Shishir Agarwal said, "Securing the Great Place to Work®[?] Certification for the third time is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit of every individual at Terumo India. Our commitment to excellence in healthcare is deeply ingrained in our culture, and I am immensely proud of our team for continuously upholding our values of integrity and respect. This recognition motivates us to further strengthen our workplace culture and continue making a positive impact by Contributing to Society through Healthcare."

The Great Place to Work®[?] Certification stands as a global benchmark, esteemed by both associates and employers alike, symbolizing exceptional workplace environments. Terumo India earned this accolade for its steadfast dedication to fostering a supportive work culture rooted in values of respect, trust, and care. The rigorous evaluation process, encompassing Employee Feedback, Culture Audit, and Interactions with select associates, aligns with the Great Place to Work®[?] Model(c)[?], assessing workplaces based on their Trust Index(c)[?] and Culture Audit(c)[?] attributes. Spanning associates across all levels, business functions, and geographical locations, this certification epitomizes Terumo India's commitment to being an employer of choice within the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Anand, Senior Director - HR & Administration, Corporate Communications, Terumo India, said, "At Terumo India, we are driven by our philosophy of being 'Powered by People'. We remain committed to building a familial culture where our people feel safe, respected, empowered, and motivated to be their best selves influencing positive business growth and high performing culture. This year, our focus has been on championing initiatives by prioritizing associate well-being, facilitating meaningful learning opportunities, and fostering an environment of Growth Mindset and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. We are committed to creating an environment where every associate feels valued, supported, and inspired to thrive."

Terumo India received Great Place to Work® in 2021 and 2022 and is ranked among one of the Top 15 Companies as India's Best Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022, and is also ranked 77 among the Top 100 Companies in India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ listing.

About Terumo India

Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access to high-quality Cardiac & Vascular, and other medical devices for patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo's starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare'.

Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives with an expanding field force & distribution network. Terumo India is Great Place to Work® certified and has also been recognized as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022. The company runs several acclaimed training & development programs, working closely with its customers and academic partners to contribute to the skilling requirements of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit https://terumoindia.com/

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

Media Contact:

Tahmeen Mehtab

Corporate Communications & Change Management

+91 999 999 0520

Tahmeen_mehtab@terumo.co.jp

