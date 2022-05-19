New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Argon Medical, the market leader in specialty medical products, including guide wires, IVC filters and retrievals, bone and soft tissue biopsy needles and other products in India.

This expands Terumo India's portfolio to include end to end solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology and Clinical Oncology.

Terumo and Argon have complementary portfolios, enabling Terumo to offer advanced medical solutions, providing support from diagnosis to treatment across the patient-care pathway.

Making the announcement, Shishir Agarwal, MD of Terumo India, said, "Bridging the industry gap in providing patient focused solutions for healthcare providers is a priority for Terumo. We are delighted to introduce Argon products in India, which represent the gold standard for Biopsy Devices and complement our portfolio of Vascular Solutions, Access and Core Products."

Commenting on the development, Argon Medical's President and CEO, George Leondis said, "At Argon Medical, we take pride in our mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovation, manufacturing and delivery of best-in-class devices. We are excited to work together with Terumo India in this new long-term partnership, to make our products available in India and improve patient care."

Cancer is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in India today. With over 1.4 million cancer patients being diagnosed annually, the need for biopsies has multiplied significantly. Other diseases such as Chronic Kidney Disease, have over 16 per cent prevalence within the Indian population.

There is a significant unmet need to provide the latest technologies and tools for procedures such as Biopsies, AV Access and Deep Vein Thrombosis treatments. Argon's portfolio comprising Biopsy, Thrombectomy and IVC Filters and Retrieval kits is expected to help bridge this gap for the Indian market.

