Mumbai, November 15: Tesla India has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its first Collision Centre in Mumbai, established in partnership with the Gautam Modi Group. Located in the bustling neighbourhood of Kalina, the state-of-the-art facility has been developed to offer world-class repair, bodywork, and maintenance services exclusively for Tesla's growing base of electric vehicle owners in India.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of key leaders from both organisations. Gautam Modi, Managing Director of the Gautam Modi Group, and Nidhi Modi, Director of the Group, graced the occasion along with senior officials from Tesla India. Their presence underscored the importance of this collaboration and the shared commitment to elevating the after-sales experience for EV customers in the country.

The newly launched Collision Centre is fully equipped with advanced tools, diagnostic systems, and specialized infrastructure that meet Tesla's global standards. Trained technicians certified by Tesla will operate the facility, ensuring precision repairs, streamlined service workflows, and minimal vehicle downtime.

Gautam Modi Group is known for its diverse business interests and strong presence in the automotive domain, this venture represents a forward-looking step into the EV service ecosystem. Industry observers note that Tesla's decision to establish its first Collision Centre in Mumbai is a strategic move. Mumbai has one of the highest concentrations of luxury EV owners and early adopters of Tesla vehicles.

The new facility is expected to significantly improve service turnaround times and enhance the ownership experience. The launch signals more than just operational expansion--it reflects Tesla's growing commitment to building a strong foundation in India. With plans for additional service centres and collaborations in the pipeline, the company appears poised to strengthen its footprint in the Indian electric mobility landscape.

The collaboration between Tesla and the Gautam Modi Group represents a strategic advancement toward establishing a comprehensive electric vehicle service infrastructure, in harmony with India's commitment to sustainable and technologically progressive mobility.

