Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall of 39,506 units of its Grand Vitara due to a possible problem with the fuel level indicator and warning light. The affected vehicles were produced between December 9, 2024 and April 29, 2025. The company suspects that the fuel indicator and warning light in the speedometer assembly may not show the correct fuel status. Maruti Suzuki said, "Affected vehicle owners will receive communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost." Tata Motors Q2 FY26 Results: TMPV Reports Multi-Fold Jump in Its Consolidated Net Profit to INR 76,170 Crore for 2nd Quarter of Current Financial Year.

