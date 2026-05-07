Business News | TestGrid Receives Excellence in Digital Testing Solutions Award at Times Business Awards 2026

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 7: TestGrid, a leading provider of AI for software testing, test infrastructure and automation solutions, has been awarded the Excellence in Digital Testing Solutions title at the Times Business Awards 2026. Recognition highlights TestGrid's measurable impact across enterprise software testing.

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The Times Business Awards spotlight organizations demonstrating measurable performance, innovation, and industry impact. TestGrid was recognized for enabling enterprises to modernize legacy testing systems, unify fragmented workflows, and operate testing as a scalable, high-performance function.

Across telecom, retail, financial services, and other high-scale sectors, TestGrid has helped organizations reduce infrastructure overhead, accelerate release cycles, and improve reliability through centralized, controlled testing environments.

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For a Tier-1 telecom operator with 90M+ subscribers, TestGrid replaced a fragmented testing setup with a dedicated on-prem environment, cutting costs by 40%, speeding up execution by 75%, and meeting strict data residency and audit requirements with Day-0 readiness for new OS and device launches.

For a large omni-channel retailer, TestGrid modernized a legacy device lab with a smart hybrid testing system combining on-prem control with cloud scale, reducing costs by 40%, shortening test cycles by 75%, and delivering stronger automation coverage.

"These deployments reflect a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach testing," said Harry Rao, Founder & CEO of TestGrid. "Organizations are moving away from fragmented tools and infrastructure-heavy setups to unified systems that deliver control, visibility, and efficiency at scale. That's where the real transformation happens."

TestGrid supports enterprise clients, including Fortune 100 companies, in delivering reliable software across web and mobile platforms through scalable, high-control testing environments.

To explore TestGrid's platform or schedule a demo, visit testgrid.io.

To schedule a demo or explore TestGrid's testing platform, visit testgrid.io.

About TestGrid

TestGrid is a leading provider of enterprise-grade testing infrastructure and automation solutions, trusted by the top Fortune 100 companies. From infrastructure to software delivery intelligence, TestGrid empowers organizations to deliver high-quality software faster with cost-effective, scalable testing across web and mobile platforms.

Media Contact :Harry Rao,Founder & CEO, TestGrid,harry@testgrid.io

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