New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh on Thursday encouraged investors to seize the growing opportunities in Indian textile sector, warning that staying out of India's market could lead to a fear of missing out, the ministry stated in a statement.

The Union Minister of Textiles inaugurated the India Pavilion at Heimtextil 2025, held at Messe Frankfurt. Inviting global investors, he said, "Come and invest in India - Make in India, Make for the World."

With the largest country participation at this prestigious global home textiles fair, India demonstrated its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global partnerships, the ministry added in a release.

The Minister addressed global home textile exporters, importers, and manufacturers, highlighting India's growing competitiveness and the need for collaboration to achieve sustainable growth. HMoT invited all participating countries to attend Bharat Tex 2025 and explore investment opportunities in India's thriving textile ecosystem.

The Minister, during the Investors' Meet with the textile and machinery manufacturers, highlighted India's growth story and rising FDI in the last 10 years, emphasising that the 'Make in India' initiative is a proven strategy driving India's emergence as a competitive manufacturing hub.

On the sidelines of Heimtextil, the Minister also met with the Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association and IVGT, Germany.

HMoT urged them to strengthen their engagement with India's textile sector, emphasizing that India is one of the largest textile machinery buyers.

Union Minister noted that it would be a win-win situation for both sides if German manufacturers invest and produce machinery in India.

Citing the success of a German sewing thread manufacturer already thriving in India, he encouraged other machinery manufacturers to explore and expand their investments in the Indian market.

The government actively supports Indian exporters to participate in international events like Heimtextil, enhancing their global visibility and promoting their growth in competitive markets.

During his visit, the Minister toured various stalls at the exhibition, engaging with exhibitors to understand their latest offerings and innovations in home textiles, the ministry added in the release.

The craftsmanship of Indian exporters reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the sector's global aspirations, the release added.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from industry leaders and exporters, reflecting India's determination to strengthen its position as a global leader in the textile industry. (ANI)

