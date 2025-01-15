Mumbai, January 15: A 25-year-old man tragically died while descending the steps of the Mahalakshmi temple in Talasari in Maharashtra's Palghar. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, January 14, when the deceased visited the temple along with his family. The police have launched a probe.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Milan Dombre. On January 14, Dombre, along with his family, went to Mahalakshmi Temple in Palghar to seek the blessings of the goddess. The deceased, a local resident, had completed the 900-step climb to take 'darshan' of the goddess on Tuesday. However, while returning, he suddenly collapsed. Maharashtra: 2 Die After Nylon Kite String Slits Their Throat in Separate Incidents in Nashik and Akola on Makar Sankranti.

Dombre's family suspects a heart attack as the cause of death, though doctors at Kasa Rural Hospital, where he was rushed, said that the exact cause could only be confirmed after an autopsy. The Mahalakshmi temple, a popular pilgrimage site, sees heavy footfall on Tuesdays, Fridays, and weekends, contributing to the crowded conditions.

