New Delhi [India], May 29: The 7 inspiring visionaries who inspired the world are Usha Kiran Moodgal, Tushar Kiran Moodgal, Sameer Bhatia, Bhumika Tewari, Manisha Jaiswal, Kushagra Srivastava and Aman Shariff therefore they are getting appreciated by the founder, Durlav Sarkar and the entire team of INKZOID FOUNDATION.

Team INKZOID FOUNDATION appreciates their hardwork, dedication, creativity and contribution in the field of creativity.

* Usha Kiran Moodgal

Usha Kiran Moodgal is a multiple World Record holder and a national award winning Hindi poetess, researcher and dancer hailing from Delhi. She is the International Ambassador of Dawn Research and Development Council. Her published works include "Kavya Tulika", a Hindi poetry compilation for which she has recieved numerous accolades. She has co-authored multiple poetry anthologies including poems which have brought her numerous laurels.

After completing her graduation, she obtained post-graduate degrees in Hindi and History. On January 28, 1987, she got married to Ashok Moodgal and entered into married life.

Her life is enriched by both literature and dance. Recently, she was honored with the prestigious "Bharat Vibhushan" and the "Honorary Gold Medal Award by DRDC Global" for her relentless contribution towards Literature. She has been awarded the "Sahitya Sthambh Puraskar 2023" and the "Sarvashreshtha Kavyitri 2023" for her book "Kavya Tulika" by Drop of Change Publications.

She received the "Maharshi Valmiki Bharatiya Gaurav Samman 2023" from Cherry Book Awards for her remarkable contribution towards contemporary Hindi Literature. Additionally, many of her poetry compositions such as "Nirnay" and "Khamoshi" published in various joint editions have also been awarded. The Inkzoid Foundation recently conferred upon her the title of "SahityaikBidya MeinUbharti Pratibha"(Emerging Talent In The Field of Literature). Some of Usha Kiran's compositions have also been published in newspapers and digital media.

* Tushar Kiran Moodgal

Tushar Kiran Moodgal is an award-winning poet and writer from Shahdara, East Delhi. He incorporates a unique writing style which is a combination of diverse influences, blending romanticism, gothic elements, philosophical reflections with a raw, honest approach. He cites his father, Ashok Moodgal and literary greats such as William Wordsworth, John Keats, Edgar Albert Guest, and Edgar Allan Poe as his inspirations.

Tushar has been writing since his teenage years, but only recently started getting his works published. Over the years, his poetry has undergone significant changes. Starting out, his poetry was filled with a lot of angst and nihilistic approach, often delving into heartache, anxiety issues, and depression. However, his recent poetry is more philosophical in nature, reflecting his firm belief in the teachings of the Geeta and his advocacy of Stoic philosophy.

Tushar's first poetry book, "Lamentations," released via Evincepub Publications features award winning poetry. He has also co-authored more than 25 poetry anthologies, showcasing his range and versatility in the art form.

Tushar has received numerous awards and accolades for his contribution to contemporary literature, particularly his philosophical poetry. He holds multiple world records for his poem "Rhapsody Of Twilight" and has been featured in various publications, including Inkzoid Book of Records and the Glorious Book of Records. He was honoured with the prestigious "Bharat Vibhushan" award, the "Maharishi Valmiki Bhartiya Gaurav Samman 2023," and the coveted "Tagore Ratna Samman 2023." He has also received several awards for his contributions to the art form, including "The Best Poet" and "Poet of the Year" awards. His poetry has been published in several newspapers and digital media, and he has been named as one of the "Outstanding Poets" for his work on "Mysterious Fantasy" anthology by Instant Publications.

Aside from his passion for poetry, Tushar also has a deep interest in philosophy, history, and political behavior in societies and its affects on culture. He pursued a master's degree in Political Science and International relations and also studied Japanese language at St. Stephens's College, Delhi University.

* Sameer Bhatia

Sameer Bhatia is a multi-talented and multi-genre artist and musician along with this he is a writer, a poet, a painter, a songwriter, a music editor and composer, and, of course, a teacher who has been teaching music to students for more than three decades.

Born on February 27th, 1965, in a musical family, Sameer is a composer, musician, and music teacher by profession. He has around 40 years of varied experience in the music field, and he has been teaching music to small children for the last 30 years.

Numerous independent organisations and writing communities have recognised his talent and awarded him honours and awards.

He recently set a world record for writing the maximum number of quotes (150 quotes) in 24 hours, which included 80 Hindi quotes and 70 English quotes.

Along with this, he also received the Glorious Indian Awards and Bankim Samman 2023.

Sameer feels proud to be inspired by his parents. He says his mother is a symbol of warmth, love, and affection; she's a protector, a guide, a friend, and a super lady who is always behind his success. His father, his role model, being one of the greatest creators in the pantheon of music composers, inculcated and taught music to him, and this brought magic into his life to do incredible and unexplainable things.

Later, Sameer chose music as his profession. He has been an electronic musician (in his early years, in the era of the 70s and 80s), playing synth in recordings and stage programmes accompanying the top-most artists of India.

Sameer has been blessed to play synthesiser with the legendary singers of India like Pandit Jaisraj, Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, Suresh Wadekar, Kavitah Krishnamurti, Jagjit Singh, Lakshmi Shankar, Mahendra Kapoor, Anup Jalota, Vani Jairam, Savita Devi, Rajan Sajan Misra, Sudha Malhotra, Subha Joshi, Bhupinder and Mitali Singh, Hariharan, Anuradha Paudwal, Ajay Pohankar, Ram Krishna Chandeshri, Ravindra Sathe, Srikant Pargoankar, Shipra Bose, Uttara Kelkar, Ranjana Jogalekar, Chatur Sen, Rajender Kachroo, Malini and Nalini Nambiyar, Bashir Ahmed, to name a few.

He has been a musician in All India Radio's soulful production of Ramcharitamanas.

He has performed, composed, conducted, arranged, and directed music as a solo artist and as a member of groups and ensembles.

He has performed on numerous occasions, from a small audience to a large audience, in government as well as private shows.

He has even performed in front of the Prime Minister, President, ministers, diplomats, secretaries, and other VVIPs on numerous occasions.

Sameer has played centre stage in many top-most government functions and seminars in reputed auditoriums, such as Vigyan Bhawan, All India Radio, Doordarshan, drama divisions, NCERT, Films Division, etc.

He has also given background scores for telefilms (e.g., Apka Bunty, Jhoomroo) and TV serials (Apna Apna Aasmaan).

HIS ACHIEVEMENTS AS A WRITER

* Wings to My Passion: 2021"Best Versatile Writer of the Year" award for the year 2021-22, presented by Opus Coliseum.

* Recipient of the Golden Pen Award for the Best Book Launched, awarded by JEC, for the music book "Aao Gayen."

* Participated in the All India Essay Writing Competition for Educators ( Teachers) organised by VIVA EDUCATION

* COSMIC WRITER OF 2022 (cosmic publications)

Dated 5th December' 2022.

* Performed on the platform in front of VIPs.

Dated 28th December' 2022.

* Featured in as upcoming Top 15 Talents of 2023: Inkzoid Book of Records.

Dated 25th January' 2023.

* Featured in as upcoming Top 15 Talents of 2023: Glorious Book of Records.

Dated 27th January' 2023.

* Won Special Honourable Mention (English) in the Christmas Competition.

Dated 1st Feb' 2023.

* Winner of the INTERNATIONAL SHORT STORY CONTEST hosted by Being Omnific.

Dated 5th Feb' 2023

* Made a world record for writing the maximum number of quotes (Hindi and English) in 24 hours.

Dated 9th Feb' 2023.

* Bagged special Honourable Mention in the 7 Iconic Personalities of 2023.

Dated 1st March' 2023.

* Being featured in a reputable online magazine, "LIDUE."

Dated 11th March' 2023

* Bankin Samman 2023, by Web Story India, in the category of 'Best Poet of the Year 2023' with Claim ID: OD45289060/BANKIM/37.

Dated 24th March' 2023.

* Glorious Indian Award 2023, by Glorious Books of Records, in the category of 'Best Poet of the Year" 2023.

Dated 1st April '23

* Winner of the Rabindranath Tagore Literary Awards 2023.

Dated 28th April 2023.

1. Co-author of 55 anthologies.

2. Solo author of three books.

3. A solo book on children's songs.

4. Co-author for an International Anthology.

5. Member of 16 writing communities.

6. Judged for a writing community.

7. Sameer won on 84 occasions in various writing competitions.

8. Won 82 open mics.

9. Sameer hosted numerous poetry events.

10. Took part in numerous podcasts.

Sameer says he's on a journey of being happy and content, learning from the failures, and experiencing success while on the long writing path.

The journey must go on.

* Bhumika Tewari

Bhumika Tewari - a wordsmith who has mastered the art of weaving emotions into beautiful poetry with her pen as her sword and her heart as her shield, she crafts verses that capture the essence of the human experience with raw honesty and impeccable grace.

Bhumika Tewari is a 17 years old Kolkata native has a creative bend of mind in writing and to draught down her thoughts from mind to paper and also a passion for writing. She has co-authored in more than 200 anthologies with three solo books and has been aligned with more than 20 publication she completed her class 12 and is now preparing for the Neet medical entrance exam along with this she above all else, loves dreaming and writing about life. In 2018 , her writing was published in telegraph and her write up has also been published in Times of India newspaper, Indian Periodical magazine, Deccan Business and many more.

She has published 3 books already named Rapid Rafts available in Amazon and Bluerose store, Lost in You available in Amazon as well as Sort of Lost books available in Wattpad and has compiled more than 15 anthologies. She is now currently working on a historical fictional novel about Maya Civilization and a collection of horror stories.

Her mother's unwavering strength, her unshakable faith, and her boundless love have been a constant source of inspiration for Bhumika throughout her life. Watching her mother navigate the challenges of life with grace and dignity has instilled in Bhumika a deep sense of resilience and a profound respect for the power of the human spirit. Her mother's courage and her ability to find beauty in even the darkest of moments have shaped Bhumika's worldview and her approach to writing. Through her poetry, Bhumika pays tribute to the woman who has been her biggest supporter and her greatest inspiration - her mother.

Bhumika Tewari's achievements includes her as one of the top 10 talented personalities of the globe by Inkzoid Foundation. She has participated in many writing competitions and has secured ranks in many. She has been awarded as best and fastest co-author by Bright Future Publication and has also been declared as 3rd runner up in international poetry competition.

She has been provided with the title as best debut writer, glorious writer, proficient writer and best poetry to dedicate. She has also been awarded the most prestigious award "Fastest Co-author" by NLHF World Record for completion of 90 anthologies within 14 hours. Featured in top 5 winners in nationwide Shrihind competition and has achieved the badge of LITERARY LIEUTANANT by storymirror.

Bhumika Tewari's poetry has been featured in a variety of publications and platforms, including literary magazines, online journals, and poetry collections including The Literature Times Magazine, Lidue, Eagle Eye Magazine. Her work has also been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including :

* Rabindranath Tagore literature Award 2022

* International Mother Teresa Award 2022

* Tagore Ratna Prestigious Award 2022

* DRDC World Book of Records award 2022

* Glorious Book Of Records award 2023

* INKZOID World Record 2023

* GO INKZODIAC AWARDS 2023

* Ray Memorial Awards 2023

* INKZOID Excellence Award 2023

* INKZOID Achiever's Award 2023

* Outstanding Women Awards 2023

* Inspiring Author Literary Award 2023

Despite her success, Bhumika remains grounded and committed to her craft, continuing to write and explore new ideas and themes in her work. She is an important voice in the contemporary poetry scene, and her unique style and perspective continue to captivate and inspire readers around the world.

* Manisha Jaiswal

Manisha Jaiswal was born in West Bengal with dream to make a change in the society who recently completed 4 years in the field of writing as a passionate writer. Professionally she is serving for a Pvt organization. Apart from her profession She Loves to read and in her spare time she loves to resolve the questioner of her mind. Her success story is all about winning titles like Rabindranath Tagore Literature, Nazrul Sahitya Samman, Naari Samman Sheroes Award, TGP Woman Choice Award 2023 along with this she came In Namya magazine for the edition of march and the Inspiring Woman Volume IV as the cover star and became the author of the book "Shattered And Twilight" after she got featured as the Top 50 Literacy Award 2023,Best Poet Of 2022 and Top Iconic Personalities Of 2023 apart this she is also a multiple world record holder for writing a 14 liner poem (sonnet) in which all the sentences begins with the letter 'M' at the age of 23 and her name enters in the INKZOID Book Of Records and Glorious Book Of Records for her contribution in the field of literature. She also India's Top 20 Prestigious Artist Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Azad National Excellence Award, India's top 30 Achievers Award for her contribution towards literature. Not only with this She is a co-author in more than 50 books. She is a regular contributor of Namya Publication Magazines. She has written her own solo book named "Tonic of Love &Heartbreak" and also Compiled "The Dynamic Love World" book.

People always asked her about her inspiration, and she simply replied that her inspiration is her parents "Manoj Jaiswal (Father) and Asha Jaiswal (mother)." Both inspire and motivate her in achieving her goals and her friends always supported her.

Along with this She is Holding the Position of Magazine Director in Drop of Change Publication.

Awards Won By Manisha Jaiswal

1. Rabindranath Tagore Literature

2. Nazrul Sahitya Samman

3. Naari Samman Sheroes award

4. In Namya magazine for the edition of march as the cover star

5. In the Inspiring Woman Volume IV, She is the Cover Star of the page

6. TGP Woman Choice Award 2023

7. Top 50 Literacy Award 2023

8. Author Of The Book "Shattered And Twilight"

9. INKZOID Book Of Record Holder

10. Glorious Book Of Record Holder

11. Featured As Top Iconic Personalities Of 2023 On Google News

12. Best Poet Of The Year 2022 from INKZOID FOUNDATION

13. India's top 30 Achievers Award

14. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Azad National Excellence Award

15. India's Top 20 Prestigious Artist Award

16. Compiler Of "The Adduce Date"

17. Her first solo book "Tonic Of Love & Heartbreak"

18. Compiler of the book "The Dynamic Love World"

19. Bana bhatta Sahitya Purushkar

20. Atal Swarna Samman

21. Bharat Bhushan Award

22. Rashtriya Ratna Award 2023

23. Magic Book of Record winner

24. Iconic 40 Glaze Award

25. International Award Winner

26. Helen Keller Global Iconic Award

27. Maharishi Valmiki Gaurav Samman

28. Savitri Jyoti Samman

29. National World Records Award

30. The William Shakespeare Golden book and Laureate Award

31. Achievers Award 2023 by Inkzoid foundation

32. Talent Hunt Award 2023 by INKZOID FOUNDATION

* Kushagra Srivastava

Kushagra Srivastava is an Indian author , poet & Lyricist who has contributed to the writing industry with his remarkable work. He completed his schooling from St. James School & College and later enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), where he completed his 12th grade. He pursued his engineering from the Feroze Gandhi Institute of Engineering & Technology and also received certifications in web development from Johns Hopkins University, data analysis from Google, computer graphics from Todai University - Japan, and data science from IBM. He also pursuing his BCA from IGNOU New Delhi. He has been honored with numerous awards and recognition for his work. He has received the National Campaign award in 2013 for BEE Conserve It, Kalabharti award from the National Institute in 2013, and the Award for Social Service from CIS N.C.C.P, New Delhi. He has also received various writing awards, including the Best Writer Award in 2017, 2018, and 2020 and the Creative Writer Award in 2018.

He has co-authored several books, including Indelible Bonds by Aditi Shukla, A Game Of Dice by Urvi Gajjar, The Stooped Seraphim by Anushua Paul, and Ride Through The World by Angel Keswani. He has also contributed to Dil Ka Rishta Dosti by Kusum Lata, Offering Peace by Noel Lorenz, and Platonic Verses by Susmita Tripathy, among many others.

Apart from his writing career, Kushagra Srivastava has also worked as a producer for the book "Beauty of Word's" by Priya Srivastava and Ridam and has composed famous songs like Ik Chehara, Nai Aata, Ek Tarfa, Tumko Sochte hi, Radhe and many more. He is the founder of Valuable Studio Productions & also been recognized with other awards, including the G.K. & G.S. award from Reliance, T.G.O. award from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, India, The Energy And Resource Institute, India, and UNESCO.

Overall, Kushagra Srivastava is a multi-talented individual who has contributed significantly to the writing industry and has received numerous awards and recognition for his work.

* Aman Shariff

Aman Shariff: Capturing the World's Wonders Through the Lens.

In the realm of photography, there are a select few individuals who possess an extraordinary talent for capturing the world's beauty and sharing it with others. Aman Shariff is undoubtedly one of those exceptional individuals. With an innate ability to freeze moments in time and immortalize them through his lens, Shariff has earned his place as a world record holder in photography. His incredible work has graced the pages of prestigious magazines and websites, solidifying his position as a sought-after photographer. Despite his impressive achievements, Aman Shariff remains grounded and continues to pursue his passion while also embarking on a journey to gain knowledge in the field of tourism and travel management.

Aman Shariff's photography journey began at an early age when he saw his father's camera m. Fascinated by the power of photography to capture emotions and stories, he dedicated himself to honing his skills. Over the years, Shariff's dedication and talent propelled him to extraordinary heights.

In a defining moment, Aman set a world record for capturing the most stunning Macro shots within a single calendar year. Aman clicked photos of 120 species of Spiders within a span of 50 days . Shariff's ability to encapsulate the essence of each location and evoke emotion through his photographs sets him apart from his peers. A Showcase of Mastery

Recognizing his exceptional talent, renowned magazines and websites have featured Aman Shariff's awe-inspiring work. His photographs have graced the pages of prestigious publications. Through these platforms, Shariff has shared his unique perspective with millions of readers, inspiring shutterbugs and an appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us.

Shariff's photographs possess a captivating quality, capturing the interplay of light, color, and composition in a way that draws viewers into the frame. Whether it's a bustling cityscape or a serene natural landscape, his images have the power to transport viewers to another world, sparking their imagination and encouraging them to explore the world for themselves. Pursuing BBA in Tourism and Travel Management

While Aman Shariff's photography career continues to flourish, he recognizes the importance of expanding his horizons beyond the lens. As a testament to his dedication and passion for exploring new territories, Shariff is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in the field of tourism and travel management.

Shariff's decision to delve into the business side of the travel industry demonstrates his commitment to gaining a comprehensive understanding of the field. By combining his artistic vision with a solid foundation in management, he aims to create meaningful connections between photography, travel, and the experiences they can offer. Through his studies, Aman intends to bridge the gap between capturing moments and creating opportunities for others to immerse themselves in the wonders of the world.

His remarkable journey as a world record holder in photography and his feature in prominent magazines and websites are a testament to his unrivaled talent and dedication. His ability to capture the world's wonders through his lens has earned him international recognition, inspiring countless individuals to explore and appreciate the beauty that surrounds them.

While continuing to make strides in photography, Aman Shariff's pursuit of a BBA degree in tourism and travel management showcases his commitment to personal growth and expanding his impact in the industry. As he weaves together his artistic vision and business acumen, Shariff is poised to shape the future of travel photography, creating extraordinary experiences and inspiring others to embark on their own adventures.

In the years to come.

Durlav Sarkar is the founder of INKZOID FOUNDATION (the best publishing start-up and the fastest growing entrepreneurship) which helped people to publish book for free during covid situation, who is a celebrity entrepreneur, multiple world record holder (only triple hat-trick world record holder) and the youngest world record strategist of Asia being the youngest speaker at Safalta Talks and many other talkshow.

He is also a poet, motivational speaker, influencer and works as a social activist as well famous for his 55 lyrical sonnets and each one of it was written within 5 mins. Thirty three books were written on him as a tribute to him for all of his works and he was also awarded 'Best Start-up 2021' in support of West Bengal Government for his entrepreneurship being the Best Entrepreneur of 2021 setting an inspiration for the future generations. He also founded one NGO named 'Love All Serve All' which aims to serve mankind around the world.

He is a celebrity entrepreneur and multiple world record holder who is the current sensation of writing and the founder of the fastest growing start-up, INKZOID FOUNDATION also the author of the book "The Record" and he is recognised as Karmaveer 2021 for his works in writing field and he also received the Dada Saheb Phalke 2021 for being the youngest Bengali to receive it.

He is featured in many magazines, websites and live shows/interviews and he is the inspiration of many for his famous line "Haters are my biggest motivators" and "Hardwork, Dedication and Creativity these 3 words can change your life" because he is Victorious in his life even after facing a lot of difficulties in his life including attempt to murders that's why he is a role model for many people.

His Achievements Includes

* Only Indian personality on whom 33 books are written in 13 different languages from 9 different publications and his biography is available in 13 different languages written by 13 different authors

* Multiple World Record Holder

* Karmaveer Chakra Awardee 2021

* Best Entrepreneur 2021 awarded by Legendary Actor, Shakti Kapoor from Biswa Bangla (Govt Of West Bengal).

* Business Icon Of The Year 2022 Awarded by Bollywood Diva, Neha Dhupia from Ministry Of Skills & Entrepreneurship (Govt Of India).

* Filmora Awards Awardee 2021

* Nation Pride Awardee 2022

* Youngest Safalta Talks Speaker

* Asia's Youngest World Record Strategist

* International Author

* Global Face Of Entrepreneurship Awardee 2021

The fastest growing publishing start-up is INKZOID FOUNDATION with ranking one for having more than 110 units within 10 months and it is the only publication with Express Free Publishing (No Hidden Charges) just within 3 hours, they featured the maximum number of people on Google in the last 8 months and also honours deserving talents for full free of cost which is first time ever in the history.

INKZOID FOUNDATION is an UASL (international) & ISO certified independent international publishing chain and community organisation along with mass production house founded by world record holder and celebrity author, Durlav Sarkar and it is a place of creative people such as a hub of open mic event organisers, dancers, musicians, artists, podcast artists and photographers by promoting them that is why it is another name for opportunity. They also felicitate people's true talents through world records and awards.

