Ashneer Grover, who became a household name with his appearance as Shark Tank judge, will now be seen on Roadies! Yes, you read that right. The next instalment of the popular adventure show "Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand" will feature the ace entrepreneur along with Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati. Grover’s curt behaviour has been very well seen on Shark Tank, so one can only expect more of it on a platform like Roadies. His harshness and straightforward, no-nonsense attitude seems to have highlighted him as a good judge on this reality show. But netizens were sure amused to see him in the promo and have reacted with some hilarious memes and jokes. Ashneer Grover in Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand: Ex-Shark Tank Judge Appears in New Promo of the Reality Show, Leaves Netizens Surprised! (Watch Video).

The makers of Roadies shared a promo clip with showed Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty in a bidding war for contestants when Ashneer appears and quips, “Bheek hi maang raha hai na bhai. Ki lelo mereko." Naturally, his appearance on this show was unexpected and left viewers surprised. Some were quick to respond with funny memes and jokes using some of Ashneer’s dialogues from Shark Tank. FIR Against Ashneer Grover! Economic Offences Wing Files FIR Against BharatPe Co-Founder, Wife Madhuri Jain and Family For Alleged Fraud.

Time to Watch MTV

Ashneer Grover joins Roadies !!!

Chalo firse MTV dekhne ka samay aa gaya hai ! pic.twitter.com/oGTkvOHN8z

Seen It All

Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all. — Sahil Mathur (@_sahilmathur_) May 28, 2023

LOL

Asheer in roadies somehow seems perfect placement, sahi logo ko gaali padegi — Nanditesh Mishra (@Nanditeshmishra) May 28, 2023

The Doglapan Needed

Ashneer Grover on Roadies is exactly the doglapan I needed — Samrat Singh (@samratsingh23) May 28, 2023

Multiverse of Madness of Reality TV

Ranvijay on Shark Tank and Ashneer on Roadies: What a multiverse of Madness — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) May 28, 2023

While some have commented on the MTV post using Ashneer’s dialogues like “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” and “Ye kis line me aagaye aap”. But there is overall excitement to see how Ashneer will take on the contestants that appear on the show. The show will premiere on June 3 at 7 pm. While Ashneer has also seen a share of controversies, we can expect some similar situations to emerge from his bluntness on the Roadies platform. A lot of people are excited to watch the entertainment unfold. Are you?

