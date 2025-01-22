VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: The shimmering lights of the 12th Lakecity International Film Festival (LCIFF) danced across the halls of KES Shroff College of Arts & Commerce, as storytellers from across the globe converged to weave their tales of art, culture, and humanity. Known for its unyielding commitment to independent cinema, the festival founded by Prof. Dr. Mohan Das, once again set the stage ablaze with its celebration of diverse voices and creative visionaries.

This year's edition was a kaleidoscope of global narratives, featuring an eclectic mix of narrative features, documentaries, and short films. Films from Italy and Australia graced the screens, with Andrea Fortis presenting the evocative Femmenel and Matthew Kolomyjec captivating hearts with his powerhouse creation, Everywhere.

One of the festival's highlights was Eram Faridi's Fedora's Wrinkles, which won Best Experimental Short Film for its profound exploration of aging, resilience, and the timeless beauty of life. The film also garnered accolades for its stellar performances, with Ali Asgar winning Best Actor, Manish Wadhwa being honored as Best Actor in a Negative Role, and Sushmita Mukherjee leaving a lasting impact with her unforgettable portrayal.

Honoring Excellence in Creativity

The award ceremony was a glittering tribute to the extraordinary contributions of filmmakers and artists across categories. Mohammed Reza Fazel, Director of Iran Culture House, Mumbai, and the celebrated actor-writer Atul Tiwari graced the occasion as Chief Guests, lending their esteemed presence and stature to the event.

Dr. Deepak Vaze was honored as Best Lyricist for the song Shiv Charitra Ek Soneri Paan, commemorating the 350th Coronation of Shivaji Maharaj, with the composition brought to life by the soulful voice of Kaushiki Chakraborty. The legendary Roopkumar Rathod took home the award for Best Composer for the same song, which resonated deeply with the audience, evoking pride and reverence for the Maratha warrior king.

Adding to the evening's enchantment, Meenal Nigam was recognized as Best Singer-Composer for a Devotional Single for Naam Ramayan. Her soulful rendition and mesmerizing composition left an indelible mark on the audience, celebrating devotion through art.

The Festival's Vision

Prof. Dr. Mohan Das, the visionary founder and chairman of LCIFF, reflected on the festival's enduring mission:

"The Lakecity International Film Festival strives to be a haven for creativity, showcasing the finest films from across the world while nurturing independent filmmakers. By celebrating diverse voices and offering a platform to emerging talents, we aspire to foster innovation and artistic expression in the global film industry."

The Iron Pillar of Support

Adding gravitas to the event was the conferral of the Iron Pillar Award to Dr. (Hon) Mohit Soni, CEO of the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), recognizing his monumental contributions to the industry. In his absence, the award was received by MESC General Secretary, Dr. (Hon) Amit Behl, whose eloquent acknowledgment further underscored the spirit of collaboration and growth championed by the festival.

A Glimpse Into the Future

The evening concluded on a high note with the unveiling of the poster for the festival's 13th edition, scheduled for December 2025. The unveiling was graced by stalwarts including Mohammed Reza Fazel, Atul Tiwari, Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Rajni Acharya, Dr. (Hon) Amit Behl, and actors Karan Sharma, Yuvraj Parashar, Pooja Sharma, and Meenal Nigam.

As the curtains fell, LCIFF reaffirmed its role as a sanctuary for cinematic brilliance, where stories take flight and creativity finds its audience. With films like Fedora's Wrinkles by Eram Faridi, the stirring homage to Shivaji Maharaj in Shiv Charitra Ek Soneri Paan, and the soulful contributions of Meenal Nigam, the festival continues to celebrate the resilience of human stories and the boundless spectrum of emotions they evoke. The countdown to December 2025 has begun, promising another chapter in the festival's illustrious journey.

