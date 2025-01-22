Vinayakan is predominantly known for his works in Malayalam and Tamil films. The actor has issued a public apology after a video of him in a drunken state went viral. The video, which surfaced online, shows the actor hurling abusive language and indecently exposing himself. The incident allegedly took place at his apartment in Kochi. The footage quickly gained widespread attention, leading to significant backlash from the public. The incident has sparked controversy, with many criticising the Vinayakan’s behaviour in the video. Vinayakan Viral Video: Controversial Malayalam Actor Hurls Abuses, Indecently Exposes Himself From Kochi Apartment in Drunken State – WATCH.

In response to the viral video, Vinayakan apologised on Meta for his actions. In his post, he expressed regret for spreading ‘negative energy’ and admitted that, as both an actor and an individual, he struggled to handle various issues. However, he did not clarify what specific matter he was referring to. Check out his post below: Video of ‘Jailer’ Actor Vinayakan Engaging in Verbal Spat With Shopkeeper in Goa Goes Viral; Netizens React – WATCH.

Vinayakan Issues Apology to the Public

The Viral Video of Actor Vinayakan

This isn't the first time Vinayakan has been involved in controversy. In July 2023, he publicly criticised late Kerala CM Oommen Chandy during a Facebook live session, leading to widespread backlash and death threats. In October 2023, he was arrested for causing a disturbance at the Ernakulam Town North police station in Kochi. Earlier, in September 2024, Vinayakan was detained by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police in Hyderabad after an altercation with CISF staff, reportedly while under the influence of alcohol.

