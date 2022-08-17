Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Executive Zone, an emerging coworking space from Chennai, has recently launched their new coworking space at Shakti Towers, Anna Salai, Chennai. The newly established coworking space is spread across an area of over 12,000 square feet, adding a total of 150 workstations to its new location. The Executive Zone currently has 5 floors of coworking space in operation at the Shakti Towers on Anna Salai. With the launch of their new coworking space, The Executive Zone aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem and a vibrant work environment for start-ups, MSMEs and young professionals.

The Executive Zone's new coworking space in Chennai integrates new-age technology and state-of-the-art amenities, providing professionals with a mix of private cabins, meeting rooms, event space, break-out areas, power backup, high-speed internet and sanitization stations, among others.

Delighted with the establishment of the new coworking space, Prateek Bhandari, Managing Director of The Executive Zone, said, "We are excited to expand The Executive Zone further at Anna Salai. The expansion is backed by strong demand from our network founders, enterprises and growing need for managed office spaces since the Covid-19 pandemic. The new centre is the response to the demand for enterprise solutions. The new space will have a separate cubicle for the top management who wish to work along with their team. With this, we fulfil the different needs of our community such as enterprise solutions, private office, coworking desks etc. We plan to expand further to accommodate the demand from our community."

Constructed keeping in mind the safety measures for the coronavirus pandemic, The Executive Zone ensures mask mandate and maintains sanitization stations across all its centres. In addition, a fresh air mix is maintained in all the centres to ensure the highest quality of air indoors.

The Executive Zone further plans to add an additional 50,000 sq. ft of coworking space in Chennai before FY 23. This rapid expansion is a result of the burgeoning demand for flexible and managed workspaces post the global pandemic. Going forward, The Executive Zone plans to expand its geographical footprint across key markets across India.

The Executive Zone has a portfolio of over 40,000 square feet of office space and continues to focus on the growth of flexible workspaces in Chennai. "We have made a successful, profitable business model and we want to replicate it in our future centres. We will raise capital to fuel our expansion plans," said Bhandari.

The Executive Zone

The Executive ZoneTelephone: +91 44 4091 2000

