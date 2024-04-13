PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: The Hiremath Family Foundation was founded to help the underprivileged in the area of education, health, hygiene, income generation and waste management.

Varun Hiremath has spearheaded the E-learning initiative under the education vertical. "The mission is to help underprivileged children from rural communities' access digital learning tools and resources which they could otherwise never afford" said Hiremath.

After conducting surveys across numerous geographies, the foundation identifies communities where there is sparse availability of high-quality schools. The Hiremath Family Foundation's first centre in Alibaug caters to 250 children and through its high-tech system of instruction on computers, it enables children from standard 6 to standard 10 to improve their performance. The main benefit is that children who are in danger of dropping out of school are helped to complete their studies through e learning modules that are tailored specifically for each grade.

"We had the luxury of tutors and one on one attention after school to improve our grades and lay the foundation for pursuing further studies. Via this initiative we hope to level the playing field and help students get all the help they need across all subjects. The centre has English classes and also a Microsoft certified computer literacy program. Given that the world is heading toward increased digital adoption we believe it is imperative that every child graduating from school today be well versed with computers in order to be an effective member of tomorrow's workforce. The centre also has a library and toys which augment the learning process." said Hiremath.

Varun Hiremath, CEO of Fairdeal Wealth Advisors and the driving force behind this initiative, emphasizes the importance of leveraging technology to empower underprivileged students. "We understand the transformative power of education, and through our e-learning program, we aim to ensure that every child has the opportunity to fulfil their academic potential." He added.

Varun Hiremath's dedication to leveraging technology for social good has been recognized by the prestigious Times Applaud Trendsetter Awards 2024. The acknowledgment underscores Hiremath's commitment to using innovation to uplift weaker sections of society and promote inclusive growth.

The Hiremath Family Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding its e-learning initiative and empowering more underprivileged children with the tools they need to succeed academically and beyond.

The Hiremath Family Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged communities across various sectors including education, health, hygiene, income generation, and waste management. Founded with a vision of creating positive social impact, the foundation strives to uplift the lives of those in need through innovative initiatives and sustainable solutions.

