PNN

Dubai [UAE], November 5: The second edition of The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025, co-powered by Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd., concluded in grandeur at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, honoring visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across India and the UAE. The event was supported by Jumeirah Lifestyle, with Ms Himaani Chetaan, Founder & CEO of BeetRRuz, as the Associate Partner.

Also Read | Microsoft To Offer In-Country Copilot Data Processing in India by End of 2025 To Enhance Customer Control Over AI Data.

This year's summit brought together pioneers from diverse industries -- business, education, technology, wellness, fashion, real estate, and digital innovation -- to celebrate excellence, collaboration, and visionary leadership that transcends borders.

Distinguished Dignitaries and Esteemed GuestsThe evening was graced by eminent dignitaries, including:

Also Read | Louvre Museum Jewel Heist: World's Most Famous Museum Was Using 'Louvre' As Password, Audit Reveals.

- Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Alhaj Al Zarooni, Emirates Red Crescent, UAE

- Mr. BU Abdullah, Chairman, BU Abdullah Group of Companies, Dubai (UAE)

- Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al Haj, Chairman, Al Haj Group, Dubai (UAE)

- Dr. Shahzada Siddiqui, Managing Director, Jumeirah Lifestyle, Dubai

- Mr. Lokesh Mishra, Co-Partner, FIMM Events and Exhibition, Dubai

- Mr. Amit Puri, CEO, BCD Group

The event also featured a keynote session by Dr. Binu Siva Singh, Registrar, Jeppiaar University, who spoke about the importance of global collaborations between academia and industry.

Recognising Global VisionariesThe International Visionaries Awards honored around 40 remarkable individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.Among this year's distinguished awardees were:

Ms. Khushboo RainaPR & Communications Manager, Danube GroupCategory: Excellence in the Field of Marketing

Dr. Sakshi Duggal KumriaNumerologist & Life Coach, La Sai ConsultantsCategory: Excellence in the Field of Numerology

Mr. Anubhav AgarwalFounder, BN GroupCategory: Excellence in Edible Oils

Ms. Blaine DeolindoCOO & Co-Founder, Desert Business Consulting - DBC

Ms. Clesia Basullo (Keke)COO & Co-Founder, Desert Business Consulting

Dr. Maya KarimProtocol Consultant & Global Business Connector, 369 VIP Advisory & Services

Mr. Syed AzamCEO, HaiDentCategory: Excellence in the Field of Dental Implants

Ms. Maris MoreiraCEO & Founder, Seven Continents Real Estate

Ms. Vinita HiraniPR Manager, Dubai Sotheby's International RealtyCategory: Excellence in the Field of PR

Mr. Andres Francisco OrtizCEO & Founder, Brikme Tokenization LLC

Mr. Oscar Vega & Ms. Karen HerreraFounder & Co-Founder, irFlex App

Ms. Ayesha HaneefSr. Business Head, Shikha Aggarwal Sharma, FAT to Slim (Bangalore) & Diet Learning Academy (Mumbai)

Dr. Sanjay PanickerFounder & Managing Director, Amrita Homeopathy & Aesthetics Multispeciality ClinicCategory: Excellence in Integration of Homeopathy & Technology

Mr. Badal SabooManaging Director, Global Branded ConceptsCategory: Luxury Industry Innovator

Prof. Dr. Tapas Kumar Sar, DSCProfessor & DoctorCategory: Excellence in International Level of Best College and University Teachings & Innovations

Mr. Mirza Mohammed HassanFounder, Musan TrendsCategory: Fashion & Lifestyle Brand of the Year

Dr. Rajendra Upadhye (Video Presentation)Chairman, RU HoldingsCategory: Business Icon of the Year

Mr. Santhosh Kumar UFounder & CEO, V K Enterprise Ltd.Category: Iconic Entrepreneur in Business Consulting

Mr. Yogesh KwatraFounder & CEO, HTL InfotechCategory: Excellence in Digital Marketing

Mr. Moolchand Vishwakarma & Mr. Tajinder Singh LuganiChairman, Mehr General Trading LLCCategory: Excellence in Global Import-Export & Wholesale Trading

Mr. Paul Singh Oberoi & Ms. Rajbir KaurPaul - CEO & Rajbir - Chief AI Officer, 1GEN Social Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd.Category: Excellence in AI & Innovation

Mr. Akul RastogiFounder, Sole ProprietorCategory: Visionary Leader in Digital Marketing

Mr. Satish Kumar SeenaCEO, Relcko LabsCategory: Visionary Leadership in Real Estate & Community Empowerment

Mr. Jayesh Umesh SainiChairman, Lifecare Hospitals & Group (Kenya)Category: Outstanding Contribution to Affordable Healthcare 2025

Ms. Countess Elena De Bacci & Countessina Anna De BacciDe Bacci Noble Family, De Bacci CapitalCategory: Excellence in Global Philanthropy

Mr. Hemant BajajAVP - Media & Advertising, Precise CommunicationsCategory: Excellence in the Field of Media & Advertising

Mr. Kulvant Baliyan (Video Presentation)Founder, Uttar Pradesh Pro Volleyball League & Adi Yogi Sports Services Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Binu Siva Singh S. K.Registrar, Jeppiaar UniversityCategory: Industry Partner and Global Collaboration Award

Dr. Navil Prasad EdathilExecutive Director & CEO, KTPL Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Category: Excellence in the Field of Healthcare & Medical Devices

Ms. Nidhi PanchalChairperson, National Victor Public School, IP Extension, DelhiCategory: Excellence in the Field of Education

Dr. Saleh Jumaa Belhaj Al-MarashadaCEO, Office of Sheikh Ammar Bin Salem Al Qasmi, Major (Retd.)

These achievers, representing a broad spectrum of industries and nationalities, exemplify innovation, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

A Vision for Cross-Border GrowthSpeaking at the event, Mr. Vansh Mehra, Founder-Director of Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd. and The Indian Alert, shared his vision for expanding India-UAE business collaborations:

"We're not just hosting an award ceremony -- we're building a bridge for business recognition and global opportunities. Our goal is to help more entrepreneurs and professionals establish their presence in Dubai and beyond," said Vansh Mehra.

He further emphasised that Dubai has become a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and events like the International Visionaries Summit act as catalysts for collaboration between the Indian and international business communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)