New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/Trescon): India's biggest & most-exclusive furniture fair will see Inegol Furniture Manufacturers Association along with the cream of the Turkish furniture manufacturing industry, coming together with their Indian counterparts to set footprints into the burgeoning Indian furniture market.

The three-day fair taking place from December 2, 3 and 4, 2022, at the International Expo Centre, Noida, will be open for all visitors for free from 9 AM to 6 PM on all three days. IIFF is an excellent platform for facilitating Turkey-India trade relations and it can play an important role in introducing Turkey's furniture expertise to the Indian market.

At IIFF, Osman Aybil Chairman of Inegol Furniture Manufacturer Association, talked at length about the uniqueness of Turkish furniture's,"Inegol has two million square meters production area with the highest production technology, 20 thousand specialist persons and more than 2 thousand producer companies in the furniture sector. Inegol has the capacity to meet about 40 per cent of Turkey's furniture exports and it exports to 150 countries."

Oguz Gurdamar, Chairman of Efeexim Fze said, "The designs of the Ottoman Empire had a great influence on the Western world. In the 17th century, Western designers began to use Turkish inspiration in their work. In the 18th century, Europe experienced a craze for all things Turkish. The most well-known Turkish style furniture was the Ottoman which was used in various homes and palaces across Europe. Many Westerners were fascinated by the intricate designs and craftsmanship of Turkish furniture. Today, Turkish furniture is still very popular in the West. What sets us apart from our competitors in Europe and the world is that we make furniture at half the cost without compromising on our very high standards of quality. We see a great potential in India, a fastest-growing major economy, surpassing China in the next 10 years, and IIFF is the platform which will herald our entry into the Indian market."

IIFF is the most-coveted and recognized furniture show in the country with an estimated 5,000+ pre-approved physical buyers expected. Especially for Indian furniture & interior businesses, it is an exclusive opportunity to explore over 50+ brands that meet international standards under one roof. People can also discover newly launched products and innovations in the furniture sector, and get industry previews from market leaders and subject matter experts. All of this makes IIFF an ideal place to explore potential business opportunities and collaborations.

India's furniture industry, the 14th largest market in the world, is primarily driven by the tourism, hospitality and corporate sectors. The rise of hotels, shops, offices, co-working spaces and e-marketplaces continues to fuel domestic demand for furniture.

The Indian furniture market was worth USD 17.77 billion in 2020, will surpass USD 27 billion by 2022 and grow to USD 37.72 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 13.37% from 2020 to 2026 is projected to grow.

"In the modern scenario, the finest approach to invent something is to combine skill with technology. It has been a boon for the constantly changing demands of the average consumer and has been well understood by the emerging furniture businesses. The world of furniture will always be timeless, regardless of era. The furniture industry has been fusing traditional style in innovative ways that are more functional. This has been the most significant factor to indulge different classes of people together," Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon Global.

Visitor's Profile:

* Importers

* Marketing Managers

* Interior Designers

* Wholesalers

* Retail Chain Stores

* Promotional Managers

* E-Retailers

* Retailers

* Institutional Buyers

* Distributors

* Traders

* Bulk Buyers

* Proprietors

* General Audience

Product Categories showcased at IIFF:

* Furniture

* Carpet

* Upholstery Fabrics

* Curtain

* Lighting

Some of the biggest furniture manufacturers, dealers, importers, exporters, and architects from Turkey & India will grace the IIFF arena. They include:

* Messoni

* Ipek Mobilya

* Ipar Dis Ticaret Ltd Sti

* Heritage India

* Corapcilar Mobilya

* Kapan Furniture & Accesories

* Need Design

* Arreda

* Elegancia

* Turkish Furniture

* Tugra Hali

* Weavers

* Lals Impex Pvt. Ltd.

* Space Edge

* Studio Svelte

* H M I Manufacturing

* Rielto Lifestyle

* Badshah Marketing

* Sai Furniture Art

* MBM India Pvt. Ltd.

* Showdeko

* Ersa

* Modis Sofa Mobilya SanVe Tic L.t.d. S.t.i

* Yatas Group Enza Home

* Torun Kardesler Mobilya Ltd.sti

* Modelin Furniture

* Aracikan

* Premier Furnishing Company

* Hubble Space

* Liv Concept

* Gumusev

* Temizsoy Mobilya

* Fermina Furniture

* Hadra Avangard Mobilya

* Sehbal Mobilya

* Ipek Home Concept

* Twins Life

* Wossew Premium Sofa

* Ezza Mobilya

* Moduse

* Rapido

* Architecture & Interior Panorma

* New Timber Market Dealers Association

* Surfaces Reporter Magazine

* Kreatecube

* Home City Interiors

* Elan Wood

* SKF Decor

* Home India

* Osin Enterprises

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, investor connect and consulting services.

For more information visit: https://iiffglobal.com/

For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Nupur Aswani, Head - Media, PR, and Corporate Communications, Trescon

media@tresconglobal.com

This story is provided by Trescon. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Trescon)

