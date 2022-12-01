Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat are absolute gems when it comes to acting. So when the two have come together for a film, An Action Hero, movie buffs would be in for a big time treat. The trailer of the film showcased an action-packed entertainer in store for the audience where the leads would be seen at loggerheads. Well, the glimpse of Anirudh Iyer’s directorial has left the cinephiles impressed already, but one would have to wait to know if it could manage to deliver a kickass story or not. Ayushmann Khurrana to Veer Away From Films on Taboo Subjects and An Action Hero Could Be That Change - Here's Why!

An Action Hero is produced under the banners of T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions. Ahead of its release, let’s take a look at some of the key details of the film.

Cast – The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Manav Khuranna and Jaideep Ahlawat as Bhoora.

Plot – Maanav goes to Haryana for an outdoor shoot but gets caught up in an accident that leads to death of Bhoora’s brother who then decides to take revenge.

Watch The Trailer Of An Action Hero Below:

Release Date – An Action Hero will hit the big screens on December 2!

Reviews – The review of An Action Hero is not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review is shared.

