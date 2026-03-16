The Rise of Digital Gift Cards in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 16: India's digital economy is moving fast. As payments go mobile and fintech grows stronger, the way people exchange value is changing too.

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The old ritual of buying physical gifts or handing over cash in envelopes is fading. In its place, digital gift cards have emerged as a simple and flexible option. What began as a niche product has quickly become a mainstream tool for personal gifting, employee rewards, and online purchases.

By 2026, India's gift card market is expected to reach nearly $11.85 billion. This growth isn't driven by convenience alone. It reflects a mature digital infrastructure where vouchers function almost like digital cash.

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Why Digital Gift Cards Are Booming in India

Several forces are pushing digital gift cards into the spotlight.

1. The "UPI Effect" and a Mobile-First Culture

India's payment ecosystem changed dramatically with UPI (Unified Payments Interface). With more than 20 billion monthly transactions, digital payments are now part of everyday life.

Gift cards fit naturally into this system.

Instead of being simple codes, many vouchers now live inside digital wallets or payment apps. Users can redeem them instantly, often with a single tap.

The result? Gifting has become faster, simpler, and fully digital.

2. Corporate Rewards and Employee Engagement

One of the biggest drivers of the gift card market is the corporate sector.

Companies have moved away from generic gifts like mugs or office merchandise. Instead, they now use Digital Rewards & Recognition (R&R) programs.

This shift offers several advantages:

Instant rewards

HR teams can send a gift card within seconds through email or WhatsApp. Recognition becomes immediate.

Tax efficiency

Under Indian tax rules (Section 17), employee gifts up to ₹5,000 per year are typically tax-exempt. That makes gift cards attractive for both companies and employees.

Freedom of choice

Instead of receiving a fixed gift hamper, employees can choose what they actually want--from groceries to gadgets.

3. The Psychology of "Found Money"

Gift cards influence buying behavior in a unique way.

Many recipients treat them as bonus money rather than part of their normal budget. Because of this, users often spend 20-30% more than the card value.

For retailers, that translates into higher order values and increased sales. It's one reason brands continue to push gift card programs aggressively.

Understanding the Types of Gift Cards

Not all gift cards work the same way. Knowing the difference helps you choose the right one.

Closed-Loop Cards

Closed-loop cards are tied to a single brand.

For example, a Starbucks gift card can only be used at Starbucks locations or their online store. These cards are great for brand loyalty and targeted gifting.

Open-Loop Cards

Open-loop cards operate like prepaid debit cards. They are typically powered by networks such as Visa, Mastercard, or RuPay.

Because they work across many merchants, they offer far more flexibility for recipients.

Multi-Brand Vouchers

Multi-brand gift cards allow users to choose from a wide catalog of retailers.

Instead of being limited to one store, recipients can pick from dozens--or even hundreds--of brands. These are especially popular in corporate reward programs.

Phygital Gift Cards

"Phygital" combines physical and digital experiences.

A physical card is delivered to the recipient, but it contains a QR code or digital activation. Once scanned, the value instantly syncs with a mobile wallet.

This model blends the emotional feel of a physical gift with the speed of digital redemption.

Where to Buy Digital Gift Cards

Two platforms stand out for users looking to purchase gift cards in India.

1. BuySellVouchers - A Global Gift Card Marketplace

For tech-savvy users, BuySellVouchers offers a unique advantage.

The platform supports cryptocurrency payments, allowing users to buy gift cards using digital assets. This makes it popular among international users and crypto communities.

It also functions as a secondary marketplace, where buyers can find competitive deals on digital vouchers for global brands operating in India.

2. BuyGiftCards.in - A Platform Built for the Indian Market

For users focused on local brands, BuyGiftCards.in is a strong option.

The platform specializes in Indian retailers and services, offering vouchers for brands such as:

* PhonePE

* Swiggy

* Steam

It also provides bulk purchasing tools for companies, making it a popular choice for corporate gifting programs.

Traditional Gifts vs Digital Gift Cards

The Future of Gifting in India

Digital gift cards represent more than just convenience.

They reflect a larger shift toward speed, flexibility, and digital integration. As fintech tools continue to evolve, vouchers are becoming a new form of everyday currency.

Whether it's a manager rewarding remote employees or a friend sending a last-minute gift, digital gift cards have quietly become India's new language of appreciation.

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