Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: In a recent press conference held in Mumbai, Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon, the founder of The Skin Art Clinic, discussed how her Lucknow-based clinic is becoming the preferred destination for skincare, not only in Uttar Pradesh but across India. With the cosmetic dermatology industry traditionally dominated by metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, The Skin Art Clinic has managed to carve out a significant presence by offering personalized care, ethical practices, and cutting-edge technology.

The press conference, which was attended by several key media personnel and industry experts, highlighted a unique approach to skincare. A recent survey conducted across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore by 3EA revealed that The Skin Art Clinic has become the top choice for many patients seeking results-driven treatments. Notably, the clinic has gained significant attention from individuals in Mumbai and Delhi, with many now traveling to Lucknow for treatments that are at par with the best global standards.

Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon shared her vision behind the clinic and why she has been so successful in attracting patients from across the country, "When I started The Skin Art Clinic, my primary goal was to create a place where patients could receive advanced and holistic skincare, combined with the ethical practices of personalized attention and aftercare," Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon explained during the press conference.

The clinic stands out for its advanced technology, including Morpheus8 RF Microneedling, ResurFX, IPL Therapy, Venus Freeze, HIFU, and regenerative treatments like PDRN, GFC, and Exosomes. Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon shared that such technologies have been instrumental in setting the clinic apart. The clinic is the first in Uttar Pradesh, excluding Noida, to introduce Morpheus8, a non-invasive treatment that promotes deep skin remodeling.

When asked, "What inspired you to adopt advanced technologies like Morpheus8 in your clinic?", Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon replied, "I believe that bringing in advanced technologies is essential for delivering the best results for our patients. Morpheus8, for instance, is one of the most effective treatments for skin tightening and rejuvenation. I adopted it because it's proven to give visible results while minimizing downtime, which is important for today's fast-paced lifestyle."

Further, when asked, "How do you ensure a new technology is truly effective and safe for your patients?" Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon explained, "We conduct thorough in-clinic trials for every new technology we introduce. We rely on global standards and international validation. Every new treatment undergoes rigorous safety checks before being offered to our patients. Our priority is always patient safety and results."

The clinic's approach to skincare goes beyond just surface-level treatments. Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon emphasizes a holistic approach that takes into account not just the skin but also a patient's lifestyle, nutrition, and emotional well-being. This has resulted in a loyal patient base who appreciate the personalized care and tailored treatment plans.

Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon said that the clinic has earned a strong reputation, particularly among celebrities, business leaders, and athletes, who see The Skin Art Clinic as their top choice for skincare. These high-profile clients value privacy and exclusivity.

The clinic's 7-day free follow-up policy is one of the standout features, which is rare in the industry. The Skin Art Clinic also boasts the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS), underscoring its strong referral rates and patient loyalty.

With increasing demand from patients across India, particularly from Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi, The Skin Art Clinic is proving that exceptional skincare doesn't have to come from metro cities. Its cutting-edge technology, personalized care, and ethical practices are setting the clinic apart as a leader in cosmetic dermatology in India.

According to a recent survey conducted by 3EA, The Skin Art Clinic achieved an impressive 72% patient satisfaction rate, surpassing top clinics in Mumbai (67%), Bangalore (64%), and Delhi (58%). These insights were revealed by 3EA during the press conference, underscoring the clinic's growing reputation on a national scale.

Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon and her team's dedication to innovation and patient care continues to make The Skin Art Clinic the top choice for cosmetic dermatology in Uttar Pradesh and a trusted name across India.

