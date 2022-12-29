New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/GPRC): With the motive to make high-grade medical equipment affordable and accessible to the common man, an emergent startup has come up with a one-of-its-kind online store that allows you to order medical supplies and equipment in just a few clicks.

If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's the importance of easy accessibility to medical services including consultation, equipment, and medicines. Who can forget the haphazardness of frantically looking for oximeters, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders when the pandemic was at its deadly peak! From blood pressure monitors and glucose meters to home ventilators, portable medical equipment have made it a bit easier to manage and monitor illnesses. But unfortunately, sans a few basic medical equipment-like thermometers, the majority of complex healthcare supplies come at a substantial cost along with not being easily accessible.

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: From Freddy's Tujhe Pyaar Karta Hoon to RRR's Naacho Naacho, 7 Hindi Popular Songs To End the Year With a Happy Note! (Check The List).

But thanks to a brilliant new concept by an emergent Gurgaon-based startup, things are looking much brighter for people awaiting for a renaissance in the homecare field.

Respbuy, a company known for its homecare medical equipment and supplies in the offline market, has now turned its attention to the digital savvy citizens as well. Their new subsidiary Respbuy Healthcare is making high-grade medical equipment available on your fingertips. All you need to do is log into their website and place an order for the equipment you need.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Raise Fitment Factor Soon, Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Amidst a plethora of medical equipment and supplies available on their website including oxygen concentrators, CPAP, BIPAP, and masks, Respbuy Healthcare provides a platform to common man to order from leading manufacturers at low prices online.

The company promises to build sustainable relationships with both manufacturers and buyers by providing the best solutions. Highlighting their USP of making quality medical equipment available at low prices, Respbuy Healthcare ensures fast shipping to prevent delays in treatment and assistance. Speaking about their services, Marketing Officer Neeraj at Respbuy remarked, "We understand how fragile a patient and their family members feel when looking for healthcare assistance. Respbuy wants to be that trustworthy medium they can reach out to under such testing circumstances. This is why we also offer easy returns and instant refunds because we want our buyers to feel safe and heard."

The company's performance so far does paint a bright picture. They claim to have served 20045+ happy clients, along with delivering 43450+ orders, for more than 450+ products.

Among products from various national and international brands available through Respbuy Healthcare platform, some of the most popular ones include Zoncare, ZOLL (an Asahi Kasei company), Yuwell, Yonker, Weaver And Company, Vision, Topson, Ventmed Technology, Smiths Medical, Sunset Healthcare Solutions, Siemens, Sefam, Schiller, S.Cure, ResPro, Rossmax, RMS, PneumoCare, ResMed, Plenumtek, Philips, Oxy-med, OxyGo, and Olympus.

With warehouses set up in all corners of the country, RespBuy delivers equipment and supplies all over India and select overseas locations.

Explaining the motivation behind their online venture, RespBuy CEO Goldi elaborates, "Having captured the offline market, we felt it's time to reach out to netizens as well. As we move towards nuclear families, it is not always possible for the patient's family/caregiver to step out to brick-and-mortar stores for medical equipment. Even worse, sometimes the required equipment is not readily available. To cut the search time short and expedite accessibility, we came up with RespBuy Healthcare. We believe that in today's connected world nobody should have to struggle due to the non-availability of medical equipment and supplies."

RespBuy Healthcare has certainly opened new channels of hope with their user-friendly platform. You can shop on their website https://respbuy.com/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)