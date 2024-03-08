PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: Nykaa, India's leading and most preferred beauty and lifestyle retailer, unveiled its latest campaign, #JustSayThanks to start a dialogue on women's behavioral patterns when it comes to accepting compliments.

Also Read | Thankamani Movie Review: Dileep’s Real-Life Inspired Malayalam Crime Thriller Does Not Pass Critics’ Litmus Test.

To understand this behavior, Nykaa conducted a study which revealed that a staggering 64% of women across India feel uncomfortable accepting compliments. They tend to doubt themselves, underplay their achievements, deflect the compliment, compliment in return, or not believe it at all!

In light of this revelation, Nykaa's #JustSayThanks campaign aims to spark a conversation on women's discomfort with praise and encourages them to own the compliments that come their way.

Also Read | Women’s Day Through the Years: Origin, Evolution and Milestones – A Legacy of Strength.

Nykaa's commitment goes beyond highlighting the statistic of women sidestepping compliments; it's about creating safe spaces for women to openly acknowledge, discuss, and support each other in overcoming this behavior. Collaborations with influential voices likeFaye D'Souzaaim to address the issue head on. Renowned creators likeSakshi Shivdasani, Zervaan Bunshah, and Srishti Gargbring humor to the conversation, offering diverse perspectives on brushing off praise. Additionally, our work with theMoment Of Silence Podcast and Divija Bhasinaims to decode the reasons why women hesitate to accept compliments.

Commenting on the campaign, Nykaa said,"We are introducing the #JustSayThanks campaign, an initiative stemming from our survey on women's discomfort with compliments and the subsequent patterns of deflection. As we approach Women's Day, our message is loud and clear: we are creating a safe space for every woman to break free from these patterns, own their worth and we are here to remind her of that today and every day".

So, next time someone tells you that you're killing it - don't divert, instead #JustSayThanks! Join the conversation. Take the compliment quiz by Nykaa, accept the praise that comes your way, and win a special surprise!

LINK-https://www.instagram.com/reel/C39cy-CLD5E/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)