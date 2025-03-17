TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai conducted the much-anticipated 'Hall of Fame' Awards at TiEcon 2025, a premier event that recognizes exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship, investment, corporate leadership, and public service. This was held on March 12, 2025, at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre. BKC - India's largest and first state of the art Conference and Exhibition center.

Also Read | Donatella Versace - Channelling Her Inner Medusa.

These prestigious awards honored and recognized outstanding entrepreneurs, investors, investment bankers, corporates and government change agents who have significantly impacted the Indian and global economic ecosystem. High achievers, impactful value creators, marquee individuals and institutions who have brought about positive change through innovation, disrupted the norms and are wealth creators were recognized for these invaluable contributions.

The Chief Guest for the TiE Mumbai's Hall of Fame Awards was N. R. Narayana Murthy - Founder, Infosys, who graced the occasion and celebrated the remarkable achievements of innovators and wealth creators.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis Link Up With Punjab Kings Squad (Watch Video).

Ranu Vohra, President, TiE Mumbai said, "At TiE Mumbai, we believe in honoring individuals who have set benchmarks in entrepreneurship and have created transformative impact. The Hall of Fame is our way of celebrating these pioneers, who not only build successful businesses but also inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Apoorva Sharma, President-Elect, TiE Mumbai and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts & 100Unicorns, added, "The Hall of Fame awards highlight the essence of entrepreneurship - resilience, innovation, and leadership. We are proud to recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed immensely to the startup and investment ecosystem, driving India's economic growth."

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India said, "At Havas Media Network India, we have always believed in the power of meaningful partnerships that drive real impact. Our long-standing association with TiE reflects our shared commitment to nurturing India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. As a partner, we take pride in supporting initiatives that empower entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and create a lasting impact. Through this collaboration, we continue to champion meaningful brands and industry leaders who are shaping the future and driving economic growth."

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was honored with the "Exemplary Leadership Award for Infrastructure Development, Investments and Water Conservation in Maharashtra " by N. R. Narayana Murthy.

Fadnavis dedicated the award to the citizens of Maharashtra, crediting the work initiated in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted Maharashtra's emergence as the top destination for innovation and foreign direct investment, with investments worth Rs1.39 lakh crore pouring in within just nine months.

The Chief Minister also proclaimed Maharashtra as India's new startup capital, citing the state's record-breaking startup growth and investment. With infrastructure projects gaining momentum, Maharashtra is well poised for continued economic success. His statement further highlights the state's focus on infrastructure development as a key aspect of good governance. Infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Metro, and Vadhavan projects in Mumbai and the MMR region demonstrate the government's commitment to public welfare and economic growth.

About the Awardees

This year's Hall of Fame 2025 inductees includes the following illustrious Entrepreneurs, Investors and Achievers of the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem -

* Exemplary Leadership Award for Infrastructure Development, Investments and Water Conservation in Maharashtra - Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra

* Pioneering Unicorn Investor - Suvir Sujan, Co-Founder & Managing Director - Nexus Venture Partners

* Catalyst of Startup Ecosystem and Innovation - T. V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman- Aarin Capital

* Pioneer in Building India's Investment Ecosystem - Pravin Gandhi, General Partner- Seendfund Venture Fund

* Big Bull - Startup Pioneer Investor - Dr. Vijay Kedia, Director- Kedia Securities

* Transformative AI Startup in Customer Service - Rezo AI: Manish Gupta - Co-Founder & CEO- Rezo AI

* Startup Power Couple - Ganesh Krishnan, Serial Entrepreneur; Promoter of BigBasket, BlueStone, HomeLane, Portea Medical; Author of Mastering Disruption: A Practical Guide to Understanding New-Age Business Models & Meena Ganesh, Chairperson and Co-founder- Portea Medical, Trustee Bahaar Foundation

* Resilient Turnaround Company - OYO: Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO- OYO

* Igniting the Tech Scene in Mumbai - TEAM

* Iconic Institutional Support to Venture Capital Industry and Startup Ecosystem for the Past 25 Years - SIDBI: Shri. Manoj Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director- SIDBI

* Excellence in Democratizing Beauty- RENEE Cosmetics: Ashutosh Valani, Co-Founder- RENEE Cosmetics

* Mobility & Inclusivity Empowerment Champion- Zypp Electric: Akash Gupta- Co-Founder & CEO- Zypp Electric

TiEcon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial conference in the West of India, and it attracts all the key Industry Leaders from Mumbai and India, Startup Founders and Investors. TiEcon sees close to 3000+ people attending the conference. The conference had around 25+ India's leading Unicorns, who spoke on various aspects of their journey, growth & scaling, struggles & conquests, product & engineering stories, technology adoption and pivots that have helped them accelerate their journeys.

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by TP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)