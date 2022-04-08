New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Times Bridge, the global investment and venture arm of The Times Group, successfully concluded its first annual i3 Summit, bringing together visionary leaders from global and Indian organizations.

The i3 Summit by Times Bridge is an annual platform where business leaders share insights on India's complexities, challenges and opportunities for global and Indian audiences.

This inaugural edition was joined by iconic business leaders, including Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, Info Edge and Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman, Times Internet.

Commenting on the success of the i3 Summit, Rishi Jaitly, Founding CEO, Times Bridge, said, "We are delighted by the global response to Times Bridge's inaugural i3 Summit. The engagement we witnessed from around the world is an indication that purposeful leaders crave uncommon insights about places that matter, including and especially India. I'm grateful for the ideas and insights this year's speakers shared, and am looking forward to the i3 Summits in years to come."

The i3 Summit by Times Bridge was kicked off by Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber where he shared insights on what it takes to win in India and how global, category-leading organizations can look at the market holistically.

Khosrowshahi also spoke about his experience of disrupting mobility worldwide and the relevance of looking at the Indian market from a long-term perspective. The second fireside chat was joined by Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge who spoke about his experience of building a world-class Indian internet company with complete immersion in India's diversity and culture. He also shared his learnings around succeeding in India and key growth drivers in the Indian market. The last fireside chat was joined by Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman, Times Internet who shared his learnings from building and scaling an Indian business and finding success amid a digital revolution. Gajwani also shared unique insights on how the Times Group, with a rich legacy of nearly 200 years, has reimagined digital through Times Internet.

Viral Jani, EVP & Country Head - India, Times Bridge, added, "As one of the fastest growing major economies in the world, India provides tremendous opportunities for businesses looking to expand internationally. The i3 Summit by Times Bridge reiterates our belief in the India market opportunity and exemplifies Times Bridge's commitment to enable mission-driven entrepreneurs across all sectors to realize their India and global opportunity. Each year going forward, the i3 Summit will host one global leader representing "the world's best", one national leader representing "India's best" and one senior leader from the Times Group to share incisive insights, real-world learnings and experiences from scaling global ideas in India and transplanting Indian ideas globally."

Times Bridge is the global investments and venture arm of The Times Group, India's oldest and largest media and digital company, whose mission is to ally with the world's most purposeful companies to enable their entry, scale and impact across India. Times Bridge's growing global portfolio of category-creating, category-leading companies includes Airbnb, Stocktwits, Coursera, Headspace, Houzz, Smule, Stack Overflow and Uber, among others.

Times Bridge is a leading investment and partnerships firm with a mission of bringing the world's best ideas to India and sharing India's best insights with the world. Its current portfolio includes Airbnb, Coursera, Girl Effect, Headspace, Houzz, Luminary, Malaria No More, MUBI, Smule, Stack Overflow, Uber and Wattpad, among others. By providing unmatched market leadership to its select global partners, Times Bridge accelerates growth and immersion across the Indian subcontinent for leaders and companies who believe in winning in and learning from India.

For more information, please visit timesbridge.com and follow @timesbridge across social media.

