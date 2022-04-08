New Delhi, April 8: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir Police, as well as the Central security agencies, to make a foolproof plan for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which is set to begin on June 30, sources have said.

The Ministry has directed the deployment of more than 40,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and also other troopers from paramilitary forces, the sources further said.

The registration for the annual pilgrimage will begin from April 11. During the yatra, all the registered pilgrims will be given an RFID tag, which will ensure the exact location of the person at all times.

J&K Police DG Dilbag Singh had recently said that a tight vigil is being maintained on social media platforms as these platforms can be misused to create fake narratives and to keep the terror eco-system alive in the union territory.

The 2022 yatra comes after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials in the union territory have said that they expect a large footfall as the pandemic was currently on a decline due to which lodging camps for the devotees have been increased.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to review the preparation of the Amarnath Yatra during a high level meeting before the commencement of the pilgrimage, the MHA officials said.

The 43-day pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine will end on August 11.

