New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur have launched the inaugural batch of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Blockchain Technology to equip learners in developing critical thinking abilities and strong fundaments in blockchain to provide innovative solutions for varied sectors. The programme will teach professionals advanced concepts of blockchain technologies and introduce them to several blockchain platforms.

The nine-month Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Blockchain Technology will empower learners with a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology and expose them to platforms like Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric to write smart contracts and develop blockchain-based solutions. Blockchain has found global acceptance across leading sectors like financial services, technology, crypto assets, healthcare, governments, supply chains, entrepreneurs and innovators and led to significant benefits across business, including transparency, traceability, reduced costs, etc.

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Blockchain Technology will be conducted via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The programme also includes a three-day campus-immersive session for learners. It follows a proven pedagogy consisting of lectures, case discussions, simulation games, role-plays, group projects, and other experiential exercises. As part of their Capstone project, learners will have to Develop High-level Architecture and Conceptual Framework for Blockchain and implement it using one of the Blockchain platforms.

The programme will help learners vastly enhance their skillsets by learning subjects such as Cryptocurrency Mechanics, Blockchain Mechanics, Smart Contracts and Decentralised Applications, Blockchain Applications and Use Cases, Blockchain Architectures and Platforms, Blockchain Programming, among others.

Speaking on the announcement, Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer, Executive Education, TimesPro,said,"With data security and privacy taking precedent in a networking-led tech world, MNCs are adopting blockchain technology in a big way to ensure protection and transparency. Over the coming years, every sector will transition to blockchain and require a significant investment in skilled human resources. It will be imperative for learners to gain invaluable expertise through a blockchain programme from IIM Nagpur to take a step in the right direction."

Gunjan Tomar, Programme Director, IIM Nagpur, said, "The inaugural Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Blockchain Technology will build IIM Nagpur as a next-gen institution offering cutting-edge and emerging technology programmes. We aim to equip our learners with industry-relevant skills to address the rising needs of our tech ecosystem."

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

Established in 2015, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) aspires to be a leading management institution that shapes management systems, policy, and governance through high-quality education, research, and industry engagement. Propelled by the pursuit of engaged scholarship, the institute aims to create value-driven leaders and global managers with strong conceptual foundations and analytical approach, which helps them excel in diverse spheres - be it management, business, policy making, and public administration, to name a few. IIM Nagpur's aim is to address the needs of a modern India, connecting aspirations and realities to attain benchmarks that are respected internationally. Our motto, styN c svaadhyaay prvcne c, that is, an inspired journey towards truth through individual reflection and collective discourse, propels our quest to bridge the gap between abstract knowledge and practice. IIM Nagpur seeks to distinguish itself as an institution that promotes constant industry engagement of a 'problem-solving' nature. Executive Education, therefore, is an important thrust area for the Institute. With an array of programmes designed by a faculty body with a stellar record of research, teaching, and industry engagement, the Executive Education programme at IIM Nagpur equips managers and executives with the capabilities to perform effectively in their current roles and take up greater challenges through various stages of their careers.

