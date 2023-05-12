Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Mother's Day, Titan, India's leading watch brand, launches #MOMentsTogether, a refreshing social media campaign prodding kids to give their moms a much deserved break from all the trivial questions we usually bombard them with and instead direct them to Titan's Ask A-AAI Chatbot.

From "Mom, what's for dinner tonight?" to "Have you seen my keys?", moms are often our go-to people when it comes to answering questions, no matter how obvious or unnecessary they may be. With ASK A-AAI, you can now get quirky and savage replies to your never-ending list of questions. From witty comebacks to hilarious jokes, ASK A-AAI impersonates all our aais, moms, and mummas, providing entertaining responses that can be shared on social media or WhatsApp, making it a fun and engaging experience for everyone.

In the week leading up to Mother's Day, Titan stirred up a social media buzz with moms holding signage demanding time off. As the chatter grew louder, everyone discussed the alarming phenomenon of mothers disappearing. To amplify the conversation, Titan curated reels and memes with responses and welcomed user-generated content for amusing and shareable responses.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prateek Gupta, Brand Communication Head, Titan said, "While our moms are irreplaceable, the #MOMentsTogether campaign urges kids to go celebrate our moms by gifting them a break from being constantly barraged about household chores, meal plans, or other responsibilities. We all know that our moms are the backbone of our families, and they deserve rest too. This Mother's Day, instead of asking your mom all the trivial questions, head over to ASK A-AAI and let your mom spend quality time doing what she loves the most."

To further enhance the significance of this campaign, store teams nationwide are joining in the celebration with customers who bring their moms along, extending a warm welcome and presenting them with an exclusive Mother's Day discount of flat 20% off* from May 11th through May 14th on select Titan watches.

To engage with ASK A-AAI, visit the microsite titan-ask-ai.com for more information and a fun-filled experience.

Titan Company Limited (earlier known as Titan Industries Limited) is a joint venture between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tata Group, commenced operations in 1987, under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery and subsequently into eyewear with Titan Eyeplus. In 2013, Titan entered the fragrances segment with SKINN and 2019 in sarees with Taneira. Today, Titan Company Limited, India's leading manufacturer / sellers in watches, jewellery and eyewear, is credited with changing the face of all these industries. The Company recorded a revenue of INR 21,052 cr for the year ended 31st March 2020.

