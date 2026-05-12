Business News | Transforming Potential into Performance: Placement Success of PGDM Batch 2024-26 at GIMS

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 12: The soul of any professional course lies in the idea of employability and career development. The placement outcome of an institution is an indicator of its academic strength, robust curriculum, industry alignment and skill development. GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS) prepares its students for cutting-edge corporate needs through its modern-day curriculum, innovative teaching methods and industry-integrated programme delivery. Join a community of future leaders at GIMS. Interested candidates can explore the programme and apply now through the official GIMS website.

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During an interaction between Mr. Swadesh Kumar Singh (CEO, GIMS) and Himanshu Mehroliya, discussions were held around the institute's placement ecosystem, industry-oriented PGDM curriculum, and the growing corporate demand for management graduates equipped with practical skills and global exposure.

As the vision of the institution talks about developing ethical leaders. GIMS has consistently delivered outstanding placements to its students since its inception. This academic year, 97% of the students were seeking placement from the institute. GIMS has successfully placed all the students with leading corporates. This record reflects that GIMS prepares its students for the cutting-edge business requirements and modern industry needs.

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The institute focuses on outcome-based education and corporate readiness to achieve its goal of maximising employability. The institute also has a fully operational Learning and Development Department that hones the soft skills and communication abilities of students as per global standards. The Learning and Development Department continuously conducts the Employability Skill Index (ESI) for all students from the day of joining. ESI is used to curate tailored and compartmentalised programmes for particular skill development to achieve higher effectiveness. Students self-evaluate their technical and soft skills by mandatorily participating in various competitions organised by the institute.

GIMS provides global exposure to its students through its uniquely crafted International Immersion Programme. Students are given industry exposure through international industry visits during the IIP programme. Further, GIMS builds the right attitude among students for the corporate world through its Tutelage and Skill Augmentation Certificate (SAC) programmes. GIMS offers specializations in the fields of Marketing, HR, Operations, Finance, Artificial Intelligence & Business Analytics, International Business, and Entrepreneurship & New-Age Start-ups.

All the efforts are channelised towards building promising careers for students. As a result, this year, 97% of the students were placed in career tracks offering opportunities across all areas of specialisation. More than 300 corporations recruited from GIMS this academic year. The remaining 3% of students were looking towards entrepreneurship, joining family businesses, or pursuing higher studies. Hence, a 100% placement figure has been achieved this year as well.

Companies from diverse sectors recruited from GIMS this academic year.

Figure 1.0

The largest sector remained BFSI, followed by IT and consulting firms. Other sectors included Digital Marketing, Marketing Research, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, NBFCs, and many more.More than 65 students received multiple placement offers this year, including double and triple offers. The CTCs offered across different departments ranged approximately from 5 LPA to 21.5 LPA across all specialisations. GIMS continued its commitment of offering packages above 5 LPA across verticals.

Marketing remained the largest domain of interest among GIMS students for career development, followed by Finance, Operations, Human Resource Management, and Business Analytics.

More than six students secured placements for international onsite roles. This reflects the globally competent curriculum and skill set developed among GIMS students. The year-on-year progression of placements is reflected in increasing average packages, diversified job roles, and the growing number of companies associating with GIMS for recruitment needs.

Speaking during the interaction with My College Route, Mr. Swadesh Kumar Singh highlighted that the institute's focus remains on employability, corporate preparedness, and holistic student development. He mentioned that the management education landscape is evolving rapidly, and institutions today must prepare students not only academically but also professionally and personally.

He further emphasised that GIMS continuously works towards aligning its PGDM curriculum with current industry expectations through practical learning, live projects, industry interaction sessions, skill development programmes, and global exposure initiatives. According to him, communication skills, analytical thinking, adaptability, leadership qualities, and problem-solving abilities have become equally important for students entering the corporate world.

Mr. Singh also shared that the institute's consistent placement performance reflects the collective efforts of faculty members, the Learning and Development Department, industry mentors, and students themselves. He stated that GIMS remains committed to building future-ready professionals capable of contributing effectively across industries and business domains.

The discussion with the My College Route team also reflected how industry-oriented learning, international exposure, and continuous skill enhancement have contributed to the strong placement outcomes of the PGDM Batch 2024-26.

The placement record of GIMS reflects its commitment to the professional development of students joining its PGDM programme. The institute continues to prepare students for global careers through an effervescent ecosystem of sustainable learning.

Students exploring MBA colleges, PGDM colleges, placement trends, and management courses can visit My College Route for detailed college insights, admission guidance, and career-focused updates.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mycollegeroute.com

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