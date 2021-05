Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tredence, a leading data science and AI engineering company solving the last-mile problem in analytics, has been recognized as a customer analytics service provider in Forrester's report, Now Tech: Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs), Q2 2021.

Forrester, a global leader in research and advisory, published this report as a north star for customer insights professionals, to help them understand the value-add from service providers and find a right-fit partner.

The report overviews 40 CASPs, elaborating how specialized service providers help organizations across the analytics maturity spectrum transform customer data into customer-focused actions to drive acquisition, retention, bigger basket sizes, and enhanced customer experiences.

Tredence, categorized as a data science specialist in this report, is helping customers across retail, CPG, TMT, healthcare, and manufacturing solve pervasive and emerging analytical use cases. The company leverages a diverse toolkit, including applied behavioral science, machine learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and optimization algorithms to help customers maximize returns on their customer analytics investments.

Tredence fosters a strong insights-to-impact ecosystem of thought leadership, industry domain expertise, optimization platforms such as ML Works, and joint GTM affiliations with partners - garnering an average 94 per cent net promoter score across engagements.

"In 2021, we are excited about and anticipate more recognitions like Now Tech as we pivot away from a customer analytics model to holistic Customer Experience Management (CXM). Tredence has built a sustainable ecosystem around its CXM vision. From conducting listening tours to workshops to strategy to co-creation to business value realization, we bring in contextual interventions across the customer life cycle to improve customer experience," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO & Co-founder, Tredence.

Apart from the Now Tech Report, Forrester recently recognized Tredence as a "Contender" in The Forrester Wave™: AI Consultancies, Q1 2021. The company is doubling down its investments in AI innovation through Tredence Studio to help clients adapt to disruptive market shifts. With 30+ pre-built AI accelerators, the studio currently manages the overall innovation funnel for the organization that moves employee ideas into resourceful client solutions.

