Gold rate across India remained largely stable on Saturday, April 11, 2026, with only minor variations observed between cities. The price of 24-carat gold is hovering around INR 1,52,500 per 10 grams in delhi, while 22-carat gold is trading near INR 1,39,810 per 10 grams. Here are the latest gold rates in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The domestic bullion market has shown resilience in recent sessions, supported by international price trends and investor interest in safe-haven assets. Analysts note that gold prices have remained elevated despite short-term fluctuations driven by geopolitical developments and currency shifts. Gold Rate Today, April 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) on April 11, 2026

City 22K Gold Price (INR) 24K Gold Price (INR) Delhi 1,39,650 1,52,500 Mumbai 1,39,650 1,52,350 Chennai 1,41,240 1,54,090 Kolkata 1,39,650 1,52,350 Lucknow 1,39,650 1,52,500 Pune 1,39,650 1,52,350 Bengaluru 1,39,650 1,52,350 Hyderabad 1,39,650 1,52,350 Jodhpur 1,39,650 1,52,500 Jaipur 1,39,650 1,52,500 Srinagar 1,39,650 1,52,500 Noida 1,39,650 1,52,500 Ghaziabad 1,39,650 1,52,500 Gurugram 1,39,650 1,52,500 Ahmedabad 1,39,700 1,52,400

Gold prices in India have been influenced by a mix of global and domestic factors. Internationally, bullion rates have remained firm, with prices holding near recent highs amid ongoing economic uncertainty and currency fluctuations. India’s Household Gold Holdings Hit USD 5 Trillion, Surpass Top 10 Central Banks Combined, Says Assocham Report.

In the domestic market, prices have shown recovery after brief corrections, with 24K gold trading around INR 15,200 per gram levels. Market participants continue to track inflation trends, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments, all of which play a significant role in determining gold’s direction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).