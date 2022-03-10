Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/PR Newswire): Triumph International India, one of the world's leading Intimate apparel brands, has inaugurated its new retail store in Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai on March 8, in presence of glamourous actress Tara Sutaria. The German brand has been determined to enhance the retail shopping experience for their customers with innovation at the forefront to deliver high-quality products.

Triumph recently introduced its iconic bodywear brand, sloggi in October 2021 to the Indian market. To expand their presence strategically, the brand launched its 3rd Triumph and 1st sloggi store in the mall in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read | Sony Suspends PlayStation Store, Console Sales in Russia: Report.

The 900 sq. ft. store is thematically designed with set-ups and fixtures in both brands' signature colours. The store offers comfortable fitting zones, spacious changing rooms, an uncluttered shopping experience and an extensive choice of premium intimate clothing across various collections. Consumers can also avail expert fitting advice from their well-trained fit experts.

Launched in India in 2002, Triumph International India has expanded its presence in over 80 cities in the country. Within two decades the brand has over 200 counters in leading large format stores, more than 850 multi-brand outlets and multiple e-commerce portals. Adding to the existing 3 exclusive retail stores in the country, the brand aims to have 15 Triumph and 5 sloggi stores in the country by mid-2023.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022 Latest Trends: Captain Amarinder Singh Trailing, Yogi Adityanath Leading, Pushkar Singh Dhami Trailing.

To add more glamour to the already well-planned premium store, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria inaugurated the store accompanied by Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan (Commercial Director, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International).

Elaborating on the brand ethos, Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan, Commercial Director, India and Sri Lanka, Triumph International said, "Triumph believes in customer-first approach and has witnessed expansive growth keeping the perspective of real women at the heart of our business. Our larger vision is to build a community of confident women not only to prove our mettle as global market leaders but also as a brand that believes in their potential to become stronger every day."

"By further expanding our operations, we aim to explore the substantial potential of this market segment in India. While we are riding the e-commerce boom, Triumph has also built a steady chain of exclusive retail stores which ties-in with our position to strengthen our omni-channel presence in the country. We are elated to extend our offline expert-driven shopping experience to our consumers in Navi Mumbai," he further added.

Shweta Verma, Head of Product and Marketing, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International said, "Our focus has been to understand the perspective of every woman and deliver insight-driven products to all our customers. With innovation at the core, every new range introduced by Triumph is a step further to maximize everyday comfort and help women feel truly confident about themselves. Our revolutionary Fit Smart bra, with 4D technology boasts an intelligent support system that moulds to women's unique shape and delivers best-in-class support and looks beautiful."

Speaking about sloggi's product range in the Indian market, she added, "Sloggi has been delivering unrivalled comfort to millions of people world over by challenging what bodywear means today. With the launch of the flagship sloggi store in Mumbai, we are happy to provide a unique retail space to showcase our best-selling collections such as the invisible Zero Feel series."

Triumph with a mission of uniting women through inner confidence stocks a wide variety of collections for all women's needs, such as the iconic Amourette series, innovative Fit Smart bras, Triaction sports bras, and premium Loungewear series.

sloggi which is positioned to bring true comfort to peoples' everyday life by creating the most wearable, innovative bodywear for men and women in the world, stocks global best-selling collections like ZERO Feel, GO Allround, Go, Start, Ever Fresh, S by sloggi and Shore, the swimwear collection.

The Triumph and sloggi stores at Seawoods Grand Central Mall will be serving its customers daily between 11 am and 9:30 pm from March 8, 2022.

Triumph Group, one of the world's leading intimate apparel companies, develops, produces, and markets intimate apparel, sleepwear, and swimwear for its brands Triumph® and sloggi®, through wholesale customers and its own stores and e-commerce.

Triumph has brought about its success from humble beginnings more than 130 years ago, to a global corporation that is one of the few companies in the apparel industry that still remains family-owned. Today the Triumph Group joins the ranks of global leaders in the lingerie sector, with a multifaceted product palette that is sold in more than 120 countries, from Norway to South Africa and from Mexico to India. This is taken care of by around 40,000 trade customers, with whom Triumph has traditionally had close relations, in addition to a dense network of 4,050 controlled points of sale, which are operated both by partners and by Triumph itself. The company is mindful of the fact that innovative, quality products must be accompanied by excellent service in order to satisfy demanding consumers.

The brand entered India in March 2002 and has a strong presence across all sales channels. The distribution in India spans over 80 cities via direct supply having more than 1,000 points of sale. The brand is currently present in more than 200 counters across India including leading large format stores, more than 850 MBO stores, and multiple e-commerce portals. For additional details, please visit http://www.triumph.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763066/Triumph_inauguration.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)