Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 276,150 units in the month of February 2023 as against 281,714 units in the month of February 2022.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 267,026 units in the month of February 2023 as against 267,625 units in the month of February 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 28 per cent with sales increasing from 173,198 units in February 2022 to 221,402 units in February 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 126,243 units in February 2023 as against 143,523 units in February 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 21 per cent with sales increasing from 86,616 units in the month of February 2022 to 104,825 units in February 2023.

Electric Vehicle

TVS iQube electric scooters have been receiving a heartening response from customers. The electric scooters recorded its highest-ever sales of 15,522 units in February 2023 as against sales of 2,238 units in February 2022. TVS iQube Electric is now available in more than 100 cities across 200 touchpoints, selling more than 10,000 units for the fourth consecutive month with a strong order pipeline.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 53,405 units in February 2023 as against 107,574 units February 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 45,624 units in February 2023 as against 94,427 units February 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 9,124 units in February 2023 as against 14,089 units February 2022.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in /the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

