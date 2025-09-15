U.S. Visa Interview Waiver Policy Ends: What Indian Travelers Need to Know in 2025

New Delhi [India], September 15: The U.S. visa interview waiver policy, which was put in place during the pandemic to help reduce the backlog of applications, officially ended on September 2, 2025. There are only a few exceptions. This change impacts Indian travellers in various categories, such as tourist visas, student visas, and work visas. With long wait times for appointments likely returning, it's important for anyone planning a trip to understand the updated U.S. visa interview rules.

What was the U.S. visa interview waiver policy?

The U.S. visa interview waiver of 2025, often called the "dropbox system," was a measure from the pandemic that allowed some applicants to renew visas without needing to appear for in-person interviews at the embassy. Instead, eligible travellers, like those with visas that had expired in the last 48 months, could simply submit their documents for processing.

This waiver greatly reduced waiting times for Indian applicants, particularly for the interview waiver for B1/B2 visas, one of the most sought-after categories.

What has changed in 2025?

From September 2, 2025, the general U.S. visa interview waiver policy has ended. The broad interview waiver for B1/B2 visa renewals and other categories has been removed. Most applicants now have to attend an in-person interview at U.S. consulates in India. The few exemptions that remain are for:

* Children under 14 years old* Applicants over 80 years old* Certain specific renewal cases that meet strict eligibility requirements.

For most travellers, in-person interviews are once again required. For many Indian applicants, this means they need to prepare for a mandatory U.S. visa interview in India.

Impact on Indian travellers

With the U.S. visa interview waiver for India rolled back, the immediate challenge will be longer waiting periods. Standard wait times for U.S. visa appointment available dates can stretch up to 10 to 12 months. This is a major concern for students starting programs abroad, business professionals travelling for work, and families planning visits to the U.S.

However, the news isn't all discouraging. Trusted travel partners like Akbar Travels offer solutions that allow applicants to secure early U.S. visa appointments available at Akbartravels.com. This way, travellers do not have to wait nearly a year for their slot. For those with urgent travel plans, this difference is crucial.

FAQs on U.S. Visa Interview Waiver 2025

Q. Who is eligible for a U.S. visa interview waiver?A. Children under 14, applicants over 80, and some limited visa renewal cases may still qualify.

Q. Who is eligible for a waiver of the in-person interview?A. Only specific age groups and renewal applicants as defined under the new US visa interview waiver policy.

Q. Is USCIS still waiving interviews in 2025?A. Not generally. The U.S. visa interview waiver 2025 is limited to very few exemptions.

Q. Can a B1/B2 visa be renewed without an interview?A. In most cases, no. Only applicants who pass the U.S. visa interview waiver eligibility check will be exempt.

Q. How long does a US visa interview waiver take?A. If eligible, the U.S. visa interview waiver processing time is typically around 3-4 weeks, though now fewer cases qualify.

Q. How do I get an interview waiver confirmation?A. If you are eligible, you will receive a waiver confirmation during the online application process.

Q. How do I know if my interview is waived?A. The application system automatically notifies applicants if they meet the US visa interview waiver eligibility India criteria.

Q. How do I qualify for an interview waiver drop box appointment?A. Only by meeting the age or renewal-based eligibility requirements. Most Indian travellers now need interviews.

Q. What is the new rule for a US visa?A. The new rule reinstates in-person interviews for almost all applicants, with only a few exemptions still in place.

Final Takeaway

