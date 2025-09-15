Kanada filmmaker and actor Upendra and his wife Priyanka Upendra have become victims of a shocking cybercrime incident as hackers gained access to their mobile phones. Alerting their followers in separate videos on social media, the couple requested that their contacts not transfer money to their accounts via UPI, as fraudsters had allegedly sent messages demanding INR 22,000, assuring that the money would be returned within a few hours. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Upendra and His Wife Priyanka Upendra’s Phones Hacked?

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, September 15, Upendra shared a video alerting his fans and followers about the hacking incident. In the video, the Collie actor said in Kannada, "Hello, I would like to inform everyone that Priyanka received a call this morning, asking her to use some hashtags and numbers to receive an item which she had ordered. A hacker has now hacked her phone. Unknowingly, Priyanka also made me call the number. Most likely mine and Priya's phone, both are hacked."

Upendra’s Phone Hacked

Upendra Alerts Fans About the Scammer

Upendra further added that if any of his contacts receive any message from his or Priyanka’s phone asking for money, they should not respond or take any action. Sharing that the couple will be filing a police complaint, Uppi said, “We will be filing a police complaint soon. Please be careful, and if you receive any call or message asking for money from our number, please do not respond.”

Priyanka Upendra took to Instagram to share a video about the incident. Along with the video, she shared a screenshot of a message the hacker sent to her WhatsApp contacts. ‘Coolie’ Unexplained: From Aamir Khan’s Cameo to ‘Monica’ Song, 15 Burning Questions We Still Have About Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Most Divisive Film.

Priyanka Upendra Alerts Contacts After Her Phone Gets Hacked

Screenshot Reveals Hacker’s Conversation With One of Priyanka’s Contacts

About Upendra

Upendra is one of the most respected names in the Kannada film industry. Often credited as one of the most talented filmmakers in the country, the actor-director has delivered several hits, including A, Upendra, Om, and Raktha Kanneeru. He has also worked in Tamil and Bengali films and was last seen in Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

