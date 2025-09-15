La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Espanyol are unbeaten in the Spanish La Liga so far, with two wins and a draw in their three matches played. The string of positive results has helped the team move to the sixth spot in the points table and next up for them is Mallorca at home this evening. Another win for the hosts and they will break into the top four. Opponents Mallorca, on the other hand, are 19th and despite early days in the league campaign, they find themselves embroiled in the relegation battle. They will need to be at their very best to secure their first victory. Espanyol versus Mallorca will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. La Liga 2025–26: Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez Score Braces As Barcelona Hit Six Past Valencia (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Espanyol will be without the services of Javi Hernandez, who is injured. Javi Puado and Mike Garcia will lead the attack with the active support of Tyrhys Dolan and Pere Milla in scoring goals. Edu Expósito and Pol Lozano will form the double pivot in midfield and their main job will be securing the backline.

Mallorca will conduct a late fitness test for Javi Llabres to determine his availability for the game. Vedat Muriqi, who scored against Real Madrid in the last match, is their key player going forward and will form a partnership with Mateo Joseph in the final third. Manu Morlanes will be the attacking midfielder and will try and create openings for his strikers. Sergi Dadar will try and use his pace to create pressure on the opposition backline out wide. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

Espanyol vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Espanyol vs Mallorca Date Tuesday, September 16 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue RCDE Stadium, Barcelona Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Espanyol vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Espanyol are set to take on Mallorca in the La Liga 2025-26 on Tuesday, September 16. The Espanyol vs Mallorca match is set to be played at the RCDE Stadium, Barcelona and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Espanyol vs Mallorca live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Espanyol vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Espanyol vs Mallorca La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Espanyol vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Espanyol vs Mallorca live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Expect the home team to dominate this game and secure a routine win.

