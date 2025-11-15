VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 15: India ITME Society hosted India Networking Program - Fabricating the Future of Textile Industry- From Heritage to High-Tech" on 29th October 2025 at Singapore an exclusive gathering of Ministry of Textile Officials, Embassy Officials, Entrepreneurs, Technocrats, Industry Organizations and Media Personnels designed to foster collaboration, exchange ideas and explore opportunities in the Indian Textile & Textile Engineering Sector.

On the backdrop of just concluded Diwali celebrations and on the side lines of CITME+ASIA Singapore, India ITME Society, apex body for textile engineering exhibitions in India hosted "India business evening" an exclusive interactive evening organised by India ITME Society to explore, educate and network for potential partnership, new sourcing and trade alliances for textiles, textile technology and machineries. The evening was well attended by 183 delegates representing USA, UK, China, Sweden, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Turkey, Germany & Singapore.

This business program on the sidelines of CITME-ASIA in Singapore was part of strategic push by both Indian Textile & Textile engineering Industry, to accelerate trade partnerships, technology sourcing and manufacturing joint ventures in India; with India. The motto is to achieve economic growth jointly and reap mutual benefits for all partners.

Mr. Rohit Kansal (IAS), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India stated that India is among the Top Global Hubs in Weaving and Knitting Machinery Installations - Reflecting strong expansion across the Fabric and Apparel Value Chain and stands as the most promising global destination for textile machinery investment in the decade ahead. Since India's domestic market is growing rapidly with over 1.4 billion consumers, India represents one of the world's most dynamic markets, opening up opportunities for Investment & Collaboration

Under the leadership of Mr. Rohit Kansal, Indian Textile and textile engineering industry delegation interacted with their Business and institutional counter parts from The British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA), Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), Turkish Textile Machinery, Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD), The Federation Of Merchants' Associations, Singapore, Textile Machinery Association of Sweden (TMAS), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA).

H.E. Dr. Shilpak Ambule (IFS), High Commissioner of India to Singapore, spearheading India Singapore trade relations observed that Singapore is India's 6th largest trade partner and largest trade partner in ASEAN. Relations between India and Singapore in the textile sector are and characterized by India's role as a major garment supplier and Singapore's position as a hub for distribution, design, and retail.

Representing Indian Textile sector, Mr. Hemant Sharma, President - Polyester, Reliance Industries Ltd., spoke about India's textile industry is at the heart of the nation's manufacturing growth - driving jobs, exports, and innovation. With strong policy support and the spirit of enterprise, the sector is set to consolidate its position as a global major - a truly responsible, resilient, and trusted sourcing hub for textiles, contributing to India's journey toward a $30 trillion economy by the year 2047.

Recently signed UK-BTMA garnered big interest and in a first of its kind discussion focusing on textile and machinery industry, Mr. Jason Kent, CEO, British Textile Machinery Association, shared that "The alignment of circumstances of the UK and India negotiating our Free Trade Agreement is a pivotal one, it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. "The UK - India FTA is about co-creating a new global textile order -- one that is more balanced, more sustainable, and more forward-looking than what we inherited."

"The FTA creates a platform beyond collaboration -- where India's strength in manufacturing and digital talent meets the UK's excellence in design, research, and sustainability."

Mr. Sanghvi, Chairman, India ITME Society brought to the fact that Indian spend in 2025 for the Diwali festival marked a 25% increase compare to USD 47.22 billion spent in 2024 showing a robust economy and market. Textile and textile engineering industry can more than any weave future of prosperity, sustainability and inclusivity for all. He reconfirmed the commitment of India ITME Society to carry forward the dialogue and facilitate business at India ITME 2026, the most relevant textile engineering business event in S.E. Asia to be hosted in India from 4th to 9th December 2026, at IEML, Greater Noida, India.

