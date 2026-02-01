New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday turned her focus toward the boosting women entrepreneurs. She announced that self-help entrepreneurs will be set up as community-owned retail outlets for women. The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship by enabling women-led self-help groups to run local retail networks, improve market access for women-made products, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities at the community level.

She highlighted a significant evolution in how the government views women's work. She spoke about the successful foundation laid by previous initiatives, specifically noting that she intends to "build on the success of 'Lakpati Didi Programme'" which has already helped millions of women find their footing through self-help groups.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Australia Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 3rd T20I 2026.

The Finance Minister made it clear that the goal is no longer just about providing small loans or supporting basic survival. She explained that the next phase of development is about scaling up and moving into the big leagues of retail. She signaled a shift in strategy when she said, "I propose to help women take the next step from credit-linked livelihoods to being owners of enterprises." This marks a transition from women being beneficiaries of credit to becoming the actual decision-makers and stakeholders in the supply chain.

To make this a reality, the budget introduced the concept of "SHE," a dedicated branding and infrastructure project. These aren't just small stalls; they are designed to be professionally managed spaces. Sitharaman detailed the structure of this plan, stating that "Self Help Entrepreneurs (SHE) will be set up as community owned retail outlets within the cluster level federations." By placing these outlets at the cluster level, the government aims to give rural products a premium platform that can compete with mainstream brands.

Also Read | What Is Nirmala Sitharaman Education Qualification? Know Her Age, Early Life and Professional Background.

Realising that traditional bank loans might not be enough for such an ambitious leap, the Finance Minister also addressed the need for specialised capital. She noted that these entrepreneurs would be supported "through enhanced and innovative financing instruments," suggesting that the government will look beyond simple interest-rate subsidies to more robust equity-like support. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)