New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/GPRC): The parent, Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) is the national association of public relations practitioners and communication specialists in India. It functions primarily for professional development. It seeks to formulate and interpret the objectives and potential of public relations as a socially useful function and uphold its value as an integral part of management.

Public Relations Society of India, Kolkata Chapter in keeping with its defined objective, aims to advance quality communication and the ethical practice of public relations through networking and intellectual leadership encompassing irreversible and evolving technologies, consumer services growth, and paradigm shifts in media and marketing.

The Kolkata Chapter has been regularly organizing events, seminars, and training workshops where eminent personalities have delivered path-finding deliberations on the vital aspects of public relations and communications. PRSI KOLKATA is doing a brand conclave in Kolkata on August 17th.

Top brand luminaries like Piyush Pandey and Niru Kumar have agreed to speak at the symposium.

We thank our media partner as well as all the other sponsors who successfully made our day Keeping the imperatives in mind, we set about identifying local companies which had the potential to develop into brands with the prospect of making an impact nationwide. We are extremely delighted to see a few international brands be a part of our event.

Even if some of the big names in business had over the years migrated to greener pastures elsewhere in the country, there remained old ones mostly in the area of engineering and commodities who managed to survive the onslaught of economic stress in the country.

