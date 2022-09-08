Realme India will officially launch the GT Neo 3T smartphone on September 16, 2022. The company teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, Realme GT Neo 3T India launch will take place on the above-mentioned date at 12 PM IST and will be streamed live via official YouTube channel. The handset will be made available for sale via Flipkart. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Teased on Amazon, India Launch Soon.

Realme GT Neo 3T is said to be a rebranded model of the Realme Q5 Pro. Realme Q5 Pro gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Every detail is inspired by the iconic racing flag design which carries the spirit of racing and speed! Introducing #realmeGTNeo3T, your pathway to speed. Launching on 16th September, 12:30 pm.#NEOSpeedAwakens Know more: https://t.co/k3ruJqn3BC pic.twitter.com/3ev4CmWiYc — realme (@realmeIndia) September 8, 2022

The handset sports a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens. It runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

