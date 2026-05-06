Business News | Unincorporated Sector Expands 7.97% to 7.92 Crore Establishments, Employment Rises to 12.81 Crore: MoSPI

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday released the detailed results of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2025, highlighting broad-based expansion in India's unincorporated non-agricultural sector in terms of establishments, employment, output and digital adoption.

According to the report, the total number of establishments in the sector increased from 7.34 crore in ASUSE 2023-24 to 7.92 crore in ASUSE 2025, registering a growth of 7.97 per cent. The survey noted that the expansion was driven by the services sector, particularly "Other Services", which grew 10.29 per cent, followed by manufacturing at 6.48 per cent and trade at 6.18 per cent.

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The report stated that Gross Value Added (GVA) rose 10.87 per cent in current prices during the period, led by 16.77 per cent growth in trade, 8.52 per cent in manufacturing, and 7.36 per cent in other services, indicating sustained economic activity in the segment.

On the employment front, the sector provided jobs to about 12.81 crore workers between January and December 2025, adding over 74.52 lakh jobs compared to the previous survey period. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra together accounted for more than one-third of total employment in the sector.

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The survey also highlighted increasing participation of women in the workforce. Female workers accounted for around 29 per cent of total employment, while female-headed proprietary establishments increased to 26.93 per cent in ASUSE 2025 from 26.17 per cent in the previous round.

A notable shift towards digitalisation was also observed, with internet usage for entrepreneurial purposes rising to 39.37 per cent in 2025 from 26.68 per cent in the previous survey period. In urban areas, it increased to 48.94 per cent, while in rural areas it rose to 31.06 per cent.

The report further stated that over 80 per cent of outstanding loans were sourced through institutional channels, while average fixed assets per establishment increased to Rs 3,42,242, indicating improved capital investment in the sector. (ANI)

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