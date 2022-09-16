Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India will present the valedictory address at Global Fintech Fest 2022 (GFF 2022) on September 22, 2022. Vaishnaw will be joined by Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, GFF 2022 Advisory Board, Chairman, Axilor Ventures and Co-founder, Infosys and G. Padmanabhan, Senior Consultant, AZB & Partners, Ex-ED - Reserve Bank of India and Ex-Chairman - Bank of India.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate GFF2022 on September 20, 2022. Organised and presented by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Reserve Bank of India, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), National Payments Council of India, the Payments Council of India (PCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), GFF 2022 will be held September 20 - 22, 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Pre-event festivities will begin virtually on September 19, 2022. This is the third edition of the Global Fintech Fest, and the first one where domain experts will participate from across the globe in-person and virtually.

Among other luminaries who will address India's largest fintech conference are Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance, Government of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Injeti Srinivas, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority, Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Dilip Asbe, Managing Director & CEO, NPCI.

The conference will also witness participation from global dignitaries including Alderman Vincent Keaveny, The Rt Hon the Lord Mayor, City of London.

Among Indian fintech captains who will speak at the conference are Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm, Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Razorpay, Jitendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Jupiter, Harsh Jain, Co-founder & COO, Groww, Amrish Rau, CEO, Pinelabs, Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, Sameer Nigam, CEO, Phonepe and Mahendra Nerurkar, General Manager & Director, Amazon Pay.

The theme of GFF 2022 is one of the most pressing issues before the world today: 'Creating A Sustainable Financial World: Global, Inclusive, Green'. Policymakers, regulators, administrators and fintech entrepreneurs from across the globe will converge at India's largest fintech conference to discuss, debate and deliberate on how fintech is driving the sustainability agenda in the financial world.

The four-day conference kicks-off with a session on 'Creating A Sustainable Financial World', where industry stalwarts such as Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, GFF 2022 Advisory Board, Chairman, Axilor Ventures and Co-founder, Infosys, Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council, Srinivas Jain, ED & Head of Strategy, SBI Mutual Fund and Smita Aggarwal, Global Investments Advisor, Flourish Ventures will deliberate on the topic. This will be followed by a special address by Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp on 'How technology can help build a Sustainable, Inclusive and Global Financial World'.

In alignment with the sustainability conversations, GFF 2022 will start the second day with a keynote on 'Strengthening Capital Markets and Promoting Sustainable Finance' by Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The event will host multiple other sessions on sustainable digital finance, investment logic for sustainability, impact of sustainable development goals on investments, and approach and strategy for sustainable development of fintech ecosystem.

Financial inclusion is an integral part of India's sustainability agenda. To talk about it more, GFF 2022 will host Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India for a special address on 'Bridging the digital divide: Key to driving inclusion in India'. There is also a CIIE.CO report launch planned on 'Financial Inclusion for Bharat: Insights into People, Markets and Startups' by Alkesh Wadhwani, Director - Poverty Alleviation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. There will be several other panel discussions on financial inclusion including 'Closing the digital divide in Financial Inclusion through Fintech', 'Charting Pathways to Rural Transformation with Financial Inclusion' etc.

On September 21, Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa will host a fireside chat where Shri Vivek Deep, Executive Director - Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, Reserve Bank of India will speak on 'Indian Digital Payment Industry targeting a USD 10 Trillion opportunity'.

GFF 2022 is being supported by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency (Invest India), Startup India, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) and ONDC. Special Partners of GFF 2022 are World Bank Group, United Nations Capital Development Fund, BIS Innovation Hub, KNOMAD, Better Than Cash Alliance and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Highlights of GFF 2022

* 4 days * 6 tracks * 125+ countries * 260+ sessions, * 200+ exhibitors, * 700+ speakers * 5000+ attendees.

For more information on GFF 2022 visit Global Fintech Fest: the world's largest fintech conference

