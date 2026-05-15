Business News | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Virtually Lays Foundation Stone for Sahasra Semiconductor Facility Amid Several Industrial Projects Worth over Rs 400 Crore

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone and dedicated several industrial projects worth over Rs 400 crore, including the Sahasra Semiconductor facility. The move marks a significant expansion of India's electronics manufacturing footprint, specifically bringing Rajasthan into the high-tech global supply chain.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw highlighted the geopolitical importance of the sector, stating that Rajasthan has now secured a place in an industry of global significance through a systematic and methodical execution of government schemes.

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"Today is a truly historic day. A massive beginning has been made. Globally, the semiconductor industry is considered extremely significant from a geopolitical perspective. Now, Rajasthan's name is also associated with this vital industry. For this, I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Vaishnaw said.

The minister credited the progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on the sector, mentioning that systematic execution through the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes led to the establishment of 12 plants across the country.

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He noted that the global perception of India's manufacturing capabilities has shifted drastically over the last half-decade.

"I recall that five or six years ago, when the subject of India's semiconductor manufacturing came up on global platforms, people viewed it with skepticism--as a 'question mark.' But today, that question mark has turned into confidence," the minister added.

Technological advancements have reached a stage where 2nm and 3nm chips used in Artificial Intelligence are now designed in India.

"Today, the hardest chips to manufacture, 2nm and 3nm chips, which are used in Artificial Intelligence, are being designed in India. High-bandwidth memory manufacturing has also commenced in the country. Chips used in refrigerators, washing machines, mobile phones, cars, and numerous other electronic devices are now being manufactured right here in India," Vaishnaw said.

The minister emphasized that the country is shifting toward internal production of raw materials and components to reduce import reliance, noting that 75 projects have already been approved under new schemes.

"As of this moment, 75 projects have been approved, with investments worth Rs 61,000 crore. The current situation is such that last year, India exported electronic components worth Rs 35,000 crore to China. This reflects that the tide is turning and the direction of development is shifting. This is a direct result of the Prime Minister's vision," Vaishnaw stated.

The Minister highlighted that in Rajasthan, an investment of Rs 1,200 crore is directed toward the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in the Bhiwadi region, which is expected to provide employment to more than 2,500 people. The semiconductor plant established here is slated to produce 6 crore chips annually, with the minister expressing hope for ten-fold growth in the future.

"It is my wish that these chips made in Rajasthan do not remain limited to India but reach countries like Europe, the USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea, bringing glory to Rajasthan and India across the world," he said.

The infrastructure push extends to the railways, where Rajasthan received a budget of Rs 10,228 crore compared to the Rs 682 crore provided under previous governments. Vaishnaw confirmed that 10 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals are complete in the state, with 14 more either under construction or in development to support the movement of goods.

"Whether you produce cement, semiconductors, textiles, handicrafts, machinery, or even rockets in Rajasthan--the Railways takes full responsibility for transporting your goods to any port in the country," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)