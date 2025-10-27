VMPL

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], October 27: In a landmark recognition of grassroots humanitarian leadership, the Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur, Ms. Deep Shikha Sharma, has formally entrusted UNITED SIKHS with the rehabilitation of eleven flood-affected villages in Punjab's border district. This decision, conveyed through letter No. DMCR/T/FZR 2025, SPL-B, marks a pivotal expansion of the organization's ongoing flood relief operations.

Mr. Amritpal Singh, Director of UNITED SIKHS Punjab, announced the development during a press briefing, emphasizing the organization's unwavering commitment to serve communities devastated by recent floods. "From the onset of this crisis, our volunteers have prioritized the delivery of food, clean water, clothing, medicines, and fodder for livestock. This trust placed in us by the district administration deepens our resolve to rebuild lives with dignity and care," he stated.

The eleven villages-Dhera Ghara, Basti Ram Lal, Nawan Pind Jamsher, Basti Laddo Wala, Basti Bhaiyan Wali, Kamal Wala, Ale Wala, Kaloo Wala, Tedi Wala, Nizam Wala, and Usman Wala-have faced severe displacement and infrastructural damage. UNITED SIKHS will now lead comprehensive rehabilitation efforts, including:

- Restoring agricultural livelihoods through land clearance and provision of diesel, seeds, and fertilizers

- Rebuilding homes and community infrastructure

- Delivering essential health services and medicines

- Supporting school children with uniforms, books, and supplies

- Distributing warm clothing, blankets, and relief kits ahead of winter

With your support, UNITED SIKHS can scale its impact--restoring livelihoods, rebuilding homes, and ensuring no child is left behind. Transparent reporting and donor dashboards will track progress across all eleven villages.

The organization calls upon partners, donors, and volunteers to join hands in this critical phase of recovery. Together, we can transform adversity into resilience and rebuild Panjab's border communities with strength.

