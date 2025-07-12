VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 12: Universal Business School the green business school of India introduced a new Sustainability Leadership Program. The program was meant to develop business leaders in India as well as the world over as the development of the idea of sustainable development started. It is an emerging venture into the University Business School Karjat and University Business School Mumbai campuses thus combining environmental responsibility with future generations of management education. It prepares its students to run businesses that are out to make profits as much as to save this planet as well as improve the livelihood of the people.

Future-Focused Sustainable Business

The Sustainability Leadership Program is the high-academic study that incorporates practical learning in connection to the global sustainability problem in multiple industries. The concepts that they learn will be among others including the circular economy, renewable energy, sustainable supply chains, and corporate social responsibility. They are trained on the basis of AI tools to reduce environmental impact and optimise resource utilisation.

The program is also experience-informed and viable since the faculty connects with the global leaders in sustainability, large non-governmental organisations, and illustrious industry names. The project is in line with the strategy of the Universal Business School of producing innovations within ecological boundaries and promoting social justice.

Universal Business School rated in the top rank of Level 5 in the 2025 Positive Impact Rating (PIR). The 2025 version is also factored in 86 schools in 28 countries, and includes input of both students and faculty to evaluate impact in society and sustainability.

Empowering the Green Legacy at the Universal Business School

The Universal Business School Karjat and Universal Business School Mumbai are instituting new directions of sustainability in management education in the wake of its reputation to be among the leading institutes of environmentally responsible education. The school campus green structure and energy efficient buildings complement the educational focus, and introduces the world of learning.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Simon Mak points out, Sustainability will not be a choice but part and parcel of successful business. We equip the students through our program to become visionary leaders with the ability of incorporating the beverage into corporate strategies and operations.

Positive Universal Business School Comments and Industry Awareness

The program has been appreciated by the students and industry partners at the Universal Business School and its impact and relevance has been noted. In the Universal Business School reviews, the leadership in sustainability learning that the school offers is mentioned, and the news about the school focuses on the constantly growing demands in graduates who know serious business.

Positioning Leaders to a Global Sustainable Economy

The sustainability leaders that go through this program will get a professional and job edge in sustainability-adjacent occupations in corporations, ESG consultancy practice, sustainable finance, and green technology. Overall, the combination of management skills and environmental awareness, together with the implementation of AI-based analytical insights gives the students a competitive edge in the fast developing global market.

According to Chairman Dr. Tarun Anand, we have reached the point when raising sustainable leaders should be the core of sustainability education because it meets one of the most pressing requirements of responsible innovation. The initiative is a fundamental step in designing an ideal future where environment laws and business enhancing can go hand in hand.

