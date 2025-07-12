New Delhi, July 12: Google is said to be offering some of the highest salaries in the tech world for roles tied to artificial intelligence (AI). As competition in the AI space continues to grow, the tech giant is reportedly adjusting its pay structure to attract and retain top talent. The Google salary structure approach has received considerable attention, particularly of what federal filings have revealed.

The company is reportedly paying massive salaries to certain roles, as seen in new data based on federal work-visa filings. The company is also said to have updated its internal compensation system to reward high performers. As per a report of Business Insider, Federal filings highlight the salaries Google offers to roles like engineers, product managers, and other important positions. Google Gemini AI Can Now Turn Photos Into Videos With Sound Using Veo 3 Model, Also Available in Flow AI Tool.

Reports also suggest that Google has recently updated its pay structure to place more focus on strong performance, following similar steps taken by companies like Meta and Microsoft. In April, the tech giant reportedly adjusted its employee review system. The Google salary figures was reportedly derived on data from filings submitted to the US Labour Department. It is a required step for companies seeking work visas for international employees. Through this process, Google hires thousands of software engineers, and the data shows that some of these roles can earn up to USD 3,40,000 (around INR 2,91,91,006) annually.

Google Salary Package

As per reports, Google offers a wide range of annual salaries across its engineering roles, with software engineers earning up to USD 3,40,000 annually. Application engineers are said to receive between USD 1,38,000 and USD 1,99,000, while customer engineers reportedly earn between USD 85,009.60 and USD 2,28,000. Customer solutions engineers fall within a similar range of USD 1,08,000 to USD 2,28,000.

Data engineers are reportedly paid between USD 1,11,000 and USD 1,75,000, and electrical engineers may earn between USD 1,19,000 and USD 2,03,000. Hardware engineers are said to make between USD 1,30,000 and USD 2,84,000, whereas network engineers reportedly earn from USD 1,08,000 to USD 1,95,000. Research engineers could take home between USD 1,53,000 and USD 2,65,000.

Security engineers are said to earn between USD 97,000 and USD 233,000. Senior software engineers reportedly fall in the range of USD 1,87,000 to USD 2,53,000. Roles like silicon design verification engineers may earn between USD 1,26,000 and USD 2,07,050, while silicon engineers and silicon generalists are paid in the USD 1,44,000 to USD 2,52,000 range. Google Pixel 10 Pro Likely To Feature 48MP Telephoto Camera With 5x Zoom; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Google Pixel 10 Series Ahead of August 2025 Launch.

Software engineers reportedly earn between USD 1,09,180 and USD 3,40,000, with Waymo engineers falling between USD 1,50,000 and USD 2,82,000. Software engineer managers are said to make USD 1,99,000 to USD 3,16,000, and site reliability engineers reportedly earn from USD 1,33,000 to USD 2,58,000. Staff software engineers at Google are among the highest-paid, reportedly earning between USD 2,20,000 and USD 3,23,000.

